HemoPalm Empowers First Responders and Physicians Where a Lab Is Not an Option

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2015 --Each year, hundreds of thousands of patients come to the ER experiencing life threatening events such as possible carbon monoxide poisoning or heart attacks, attending doctors in a medical institution rely on the current standard blood gas analyzers to diagnose the oxygen-carrying capabilities of blood, blood gases and electrolytes. Normally, these type of tests are taken with an arterial blood sample (typically an artery in the arm), and are then sent off to a central lab, where a bench top unit uses spectroscopy and electrochemical sensor measurements to provide results. It can take hours to get the results.



But what if a lab in a hospital is not an option and time may be ticking for first responders at a scene of a fire or when a heart attack patient is being transported?



A new technology developed by Toronto-based ChroMedx called HemoPalm, is working to address this. The HemoPalm utilizes a small sample of blood via the finger, providing a result on the spot, with no specialist required. The technology is especially beneficial to first responders, such as paramedics, who can take the blood sample right at the scene and then transfer the data back to the hospital before the patient even arrives when time is crucial as in the case with fire victims as paramedics cannot tell how badly the patient has been poisoned by carbon monoxide. The information can then be transmitted back to the hospital before the patient is wheeled into the ER triage.



Aside from the first responders, the technology can be used for physicians at disaster relief such as Doctors without Borders, emerging economies or in the military where central laboratories may not exist or may be too far away.



In a hospital, the HemoPalm could simplifying sample collection and expediting patient results, both in the emergency department and the operating room, where the device could replace multiple machines currently in use. Another use would be for respiratory care, allowing respiratory therapists and visiting nurses to optimize treatment in the hospital and at home with comprehensive results of oxygen in the blood.



Wayne Maddever, Ph.D., P.Eng. Director, President & CEO, ChroMedx can discuss the following:



- What is point of care testing (POCT) and describe key differences between consumer testing and those implemented in the clinical setting



- How are blood gas analyzers testing currently performed, why the standard can be vastly improved? Why time is of the essence.



- What is HemoPalm and how does the technology work?



- What are the ideal settings for the HemoPalm? Where is it needed the most?



- How does the HemoPalm help patients around the world and empower doctors who do not have access to a lab?



- When can we expect to use this technology?



About Wayne Maddever, Ph.D., P.Eng. Director, President & CEO, ChroMedx

Wayne Maddever received his B.A.Sc./M.A.Sc/Ph.D. in Metallurgical and Materials Science Engineering from the University of Toronto. He began his career with the Gas Products Division of Union Carbide (now Praxair) in both the US and Canada where he held positions in research and development, product management and sales management. He has considerable experience in the plastic moulding industry having headed a Division of St. Lawrence Starch, which developed and commercialized degradable plastics. He is familiar with precision equipment manufacture having served as General Manager of Sanden Machine, a printing press manufacturer and as COO of CFN Precision, a precision machining company producing parts for aircraft and scientific instruments. Dr. Maddever also operated Ontario's third largest home oxygen therapy and medical supply company as General Manager-Canada for MG Industries a German industrial gases company



About ChroMedX Corp.

ChroMedX Corp. is a medical technology company focused on the development of novel medical devices for in vitro diagnostics and point-of-care testing. The devices are protected by the Company's issued and pending patents, dealing with blood collection, analysis and plasma/serum processing.



