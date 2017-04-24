Hemorrhoid Specialist in Los Angeles Recognized as Top-Rated Doctor

Hemorrhoid specialist in Los Angeles, Doctor Allen Kamrava, has been recognized as a top doctor in the Los Angeles area. He has many years of experience as a colorectal surgeon preforming complex surgeries. His many years of experience as a high ranked doctor gives him leverage over many other doctors to help easily diagnose his patients. His office is located at 9001 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 104 Beverly Hills, CA 90211 (424-279-8222).