Hennessy and Associates Announce Inaugural Scholars Initiative for National Taiwan University

Taipei City, Taiwan -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2021 --Hennessy and Associates, the wealth management company based in Taiwan, have announced the launch of their inaugural Scholars Initiative for a selection of the brightest students in the country to receive full-scholarship to the National Taiwan University in Taipei.



Ten outstanding students from around the country have been chosen to receive full-scholarships to National Taiwan University, which will cover tuition and room and board costs, as well as extra funds for some recreation, as well as being obliged to participate in a Career Skills & Aptitude Preparation Program (CSAPP), which will help the recipients to prepare better for their chosen field of work after graduation.



The aim of the Scholars Initiative is to remove financial barriers from higher education and allow the brightest minds of the country to achieve the first step to independence without financial restraints. The CSAPP is aimed at further aiding the participants in preparing for their post-graduate careers by complementing their studying with off-campus components and interaction with mentors who can offer guidance.



Director of Community Relations James Mounter, said, "We are proud to be able to support those individuals who have the talent, ability, work ethic, and aptitude, but who may lack the financial resources that are needed to gain access to opportunities that might otherwise pass them by. We look forward to working with these deserving students and to helping them to achieve their full potential."



This is part of Hennessy and Associates' Community Program Charter, which aims to support the local community by offering financial aid or resources, and logistical support and guidance. The recipients have been chosen from all around Taiwan and have been selected due to their academic achievements, resumes, and work within the community, as well as impressing at their individual interviews.



