Hennessy and Associates Announce Launch of New China Multi-Asset Income Distribution Fund I

Taipei City, Taiwan -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/11/2022 --Hennessy and Associates, the wealth management specialists based in Taiwan, have announced the launch of their new China Multi-Asset Income Distribution Fund I ("The Fund"), which will concentrate on capturing the capital gains and income opportunities in the Chinese market.



Director of Emerging Markets Jonathan Bennett, said, "We are looking to take advantage of the opportunities which are emerging from China's economic growth. This Fund will capture the best opportunities for income from the Chinese market while minimizing the risk exposure for our clients."



The Fund, which comes with a recommended investment timeframe of 3-5 years, will provide income and some capital growth through investments via one collective investment scheme, investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of stocks, focusing mainly on AI, Health Care, FinTech and Renewable Energy.



The Fund will offer active asset allocation with a comprehensive risk management policy, and it will be apportioned between Chinese equities (60%), Cash Equivalents (10%), and Chinese Bonds (30%), which are most suitably positioned to take advantage of the growth opportunities presented by the Chinese markets.



The fund will invest in both H-Shares and A/B Shares within the Equities market, and both Offshore and Onshore RMB in the Bonds market, and any exposure to onshore equities and fixed income assets will be managed in order to take advantage of the growth opportunities presented by onshore assets.



Investors will be rewarded primarily through income on assets and a sustainable income stream provided mainly by the fixed income assets. The Fund will be expected to pay through a yearly distribution, depending on the availability of actual income and/or actual gains, which will be subject to the Fund Manager's discretion.



This Fund will be offered primarily to institutional investors but will also be made available to any independent investors who are able to meet the minimum investment entry level requirements. It is suitable for investors who have a long-term investment horizon and seek regular income.



About Hennessy and Associates

Hennessy and Associates is a wealth management company which operates out of Taiwan, and which provides high quality financial products and investment opportunities, and offers portfolio management, pension and insurance services, to both individuals and institutional entities. We provide comprehensive and personalized investment solutions, and we adopt a multi-layered investment philosophy, while maintaining regular portfolio monitoring to ensure that our investment activities are always in line with our clients' financial objectives.