Hennessy and Associates Announce Milestone in Funds Under Management

Taipei City, Taiwan -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2022 --Hennessy and Associates, the wealth management specialists based in Taiwan, have announced that they have now surpassed $5 billion in capital and assets under management.



CFO Stuart Bell, said, "We are extremely proud to have reached this milestone in such a short space of time, and this is testament to the hard work and dedication of our investment team. Our client base has grown as we have diversified our investments on a global scale, and we are proud that we have managed to help so many of our clients to achieve their financial objectives."



"The economic uncertainty which the pandemic has resulted in over the last two years compelled us to re-assess our strategies as we persuaded many of our institutional clients to consider more diversified investment solutions, especially in widening their outlook in terms of industries. We have also diversified our investments in terms of more Venture Capital opportunities, and we have seen many institutional entities adopt more investment solutions in the operation of their wealth management."



The company is now looking forward to more growth in the future, and to bolstering both their client base and ultimately the capital and assets under management.



CFO Stuart Bell, said, "We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our existing clients for the faith they continue to show in our company. This milestone and the success of our investment funds is testament to the faith placed in our investment team."



About Hennessy and Associates

Hennessy and Associates is a wealth management company which operates out of Taiwan, and which provides high quality financial products and investment opportunities, and offers portfolio management, pension and insurance services, to both individuals and institutional entities. We provide comprehensive and personalized investment solutions, and we adopt a multi-layered investment philosophy while maintaining regular portfolio monitoring to ensure that our investment activities are always in line with our clients' financial objectives.