Hennessy and Associates Announce the Launch of a New Global Precious Metals Fund I

Taipei City, Taiwan -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2022 --Hennessy and Associates, the wealth management specialists based in Taiwan, have announced the launch of a new investment fund, the Global Precious Metals Fund I ("GPMF I"), which will focus on companies around the world whose primary business is in gold and other precious metals mining.



The Fund's objective is to maximize total return by investing at least 80% of the Fund's total assets in stocks of companies worldwide whose primary business is in gold-mining, as well as in stocks of companies whose primary business is engaged in the exploration for and the marketing and processing of other precious metals or minerals and base metals or mineral mining.



The remaining 20% will be invested in financial instruments of large-cap companies in any sector globally, while the Fund will also allocate some the remaining 20% in debt instruments with loss-absorption features, including but not limited to contingent convertible bonds.



The GPMF I will also use derivatives for hedging, efficient portfolio management and investment purposes, but the Fund's net derivative exposure will not be more than 25% of the Fund's net asset values.



Hennessy and Associates' Chief Financial Analyst, Walter Campbell, said, "Gold has always been a safe haven for investors… We have developed this fund in order to safeguard our clients' portfolios against any possible negative fluctuations which we may witness in the coming months."



This fund will be aimed primarily at institutional clients and accredited investors, but will also be made available to any individual clients who are able to meet the necessary minimum entry level requirements.



About Hennessy and Associates

Hennessy and Associates is a wealth management company which operates out of Taiwan and which provides high quality financial products and investment opportunities, and offers portfolio management, pension and insurance services, to both individuals and institutional entities. We provide comprehensive and personalized investment solutions, and we adopt a multi-layered investment philosophy while maintaining regular portfolio monitoring to ensure that our investment activities are always in line with our clients' financial objectives.