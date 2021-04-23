Hennessy and Associates Expand Emerging Markets Team with Appointment of Viraj Khan as Senior Investment Analyst

Taipei City, Taiwan -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2021 --Hennessy and Associates, a full-service private wealth and investment services firm based in Taiwan, have announced the expansion of their Emerging Markets Department with the addition of Viraj Khan as Senior Investment Analyst.



The experienced analyst, who has worked for some of the most prestigious asset management companies in India over the last twenty years, will be heading the Emerging Markets Department and will be solely responsible for the company's Global Emerging Markets strategy, which will include both the Equity Markets and the Emerging Bond market.



With a strong macro-economic background, and lengthy experience in conducting detailed financial and investment analysis as well as portfolio management, Mr Khan will be a valuable addition to the team, and the perfect candidate to devise a strategy and structure funds to take advantage of the opportunities presented in the emerging markets region.



Furthermore, in this newly created position, Mr Khan will work closely with the rest of the team by way of client relations, in order to help to develop a better client understanding of the company's offerings by further articulating Hennessy and Associates' investment strategy, and thus further promote better client-advisor communication.



Hennessy and Associates' Chief Financial Analyst, Walter Campbell said, "We are thrilled to have someone of Mr Khan's experience and distinction join our firm and we look forward to his leadership helping us to progress as accompany."



Viraj Khan has already outlined his vision for the future and has indicated that he will employ an approach which will incorporate both top down and traditional bottom up analysis as he looks to maximize the investment opportunities presented, and in turn be able to generate optimal risk adjusted returns.



Hennessy and Associates' Chief Financial Analyst, Walter Campbell said, "We are excited about the prospects for emerging markets and we believe that he will be instrumental in helping us to harness the opportunities presented in this sector through the innovation which is required to meet our clients' needs."



Viraj Khan said, "I am proud to have been asked to join this company and I look forward to working with this team, and I am sure that we will achieve great things together in the near future."



About Hennessy and Associates

Hennessy and Associates is a wealth management company which operates out of Taiwan and which provides high quality financial products and investment opportunities, and offers portfolio management, pension and insurance services, to both individuals and institutional entities. We provide comprehensive and personalized investment solutions, and we adopt a multi-layered investment philosophy while maintaining regular portfolio monitoring to ensure that our investment activities are always in line with our clients' financial objectives.