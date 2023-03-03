Hennessy and Associates Offer New Indian Equity Fund

Taipei City, Taiwan -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2023 --Hennessy and Associates, the wealth management specialists based in Taiwan, have announced the launch of their new India Equity Fund (IEF), which will focus on capturing capital gains and recurring income opportunities in the Indian market.



Director of Emerging Markets Jonathan Bennett, said, "We believe that this emerging market offers the most potentially rewarding opportunities, and we feel that this is the right time to make an entry into it. We have structured this Fund to take advantage of companies with sound fundamentals and, more importantly, solid expansion plans with low risk exposure."



The IEF, which comes with a recommended investment timeframe of 3-5 years, will provide income and some capital growth through investments, investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of stocks, focusing mainly on the IT, Health and Insurance, Infrastructure, and Renewable Energy Sectors.



The IEF will offer active asset allocation with a comprehensive risk management policy, and will be investing, directly or indirectly, at least 75% of its total net assets in publicly traded common stocks, preferred stocks and convertible securities of companies located in India.



The IEF will invest primarily in I (ACC) Share Class, with an all-cap strategy focused on companies with a sustainable competitive edge and pricing power, which are able to perform throughout economic cycles.



Investors will be rewarded primarily through income on assets and a sustainable income stream provided mainly by the fixed income assets. The IEF will be paying by quarterly distribution, depending on the availability of income and/or gains, which will be subject to the Fund Manager's discretion.



The IEF will be offered primarily to institutional investors but will also be made available to any independent investors who are able to meet the minimum investment entry level requirements. It is suitable for investors who are looking to draw an income and/or achieve long term capital appreciation.



About Hennessy and Associates

Hennessy and Associates is a wealth management company which operates out of Taiwan and which provides high quality financial products and investment opportunities, and offers portfolio management, pension and insurance services, to both individuals and institutional entities. We provide comprehensive and personalized investment solutions, and we adopt a multi-layered investment philosophy while maintaining regular portfolio monitoring to ensure that our investment activities are always in line with our clients' financial objectives.