Taipei City, Taiwan -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2021 --Hennessy and Associates, the wealth management consultants based in Taiwan, are launching their new China AI Development Fund I which will focus on capturing opportunities presented by Chinese companies in the AI industry.



The China AI Development Fund I will provide an opportunity to investors to gain targeted exposure to Chinese companies which are involved in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of AI and Robotics products, as well as companies on a global scale which stand to benefit from the transformative changes which can be accomplished by the implementation of this new technology.



The People's Republic of China is undergoing an economic transformation as the government seeks to develop the country into a global high-tech superpower, and recent years have seen many significant developments within the next generation AI and Robotics fields, as several industries seek to adopt this new technology in order to lower manufacturing and production labor costs.



Hennessy and Associates' Chief Financial Analyst, Walter Campbell, said, "Robotics and AI technology is the future of all business and China is at the forefront of what will undoubtedly transform the economic landscape over the next decade. We have been working hard to forge links in the Chinese markets to help us to structure a fund which will take advantage of this, and enable us to offer our clients exposure to China's new technology sector."



The China AI Development Fund I will be made available primarily to institutional clients, but will also be offered to independent investors who are able to meet the minimum investment entry requirements.



About Hennessy and Associates

Hennessy and Associates is a wealth management company which operates out of Taiwan and which provides high quality financial products and investment opportunities, and offers portfolio management, pension and insurance services, to both individuals and institutional entities. We provide comprehensive and personalized investment solutions, and we adopt a multi-layered investment philosophy while maintaining regular portfolio monitoring to ensure that our investment activities are always in line with our clients' financial objectives.