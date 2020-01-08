Henvcon Showcases Optical Cable Fittings at IIEE 3EXPO

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2020 --The largest electrical exhibition IIEE 3EXPO 2019 was held in SMX Convention Center, Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City Philippines from November 27 to November 30, 2019, and it came to a successful close. Many electronics manufacturers, including Henvcon, have participated in the expo.



It was organized by the Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers of the Philippines, Inc.(IIEE), which successfully gathered thousands of IIEE active members from all over the country. IIEE was committed to upgrading the professional credentials of its members, enhance their social standing through the promotion of integrity and ethics, facilitate advancement of technology transfer through carefully conceived educational and training programs. It also provided an opportunity for regular interaction among electrical practitioners. The four-day Expo would be a showcase where its members and visitors could learn about the latest power tools and equipment, improve their professional skills, and expand their network in the industry.



Guangdong Henvcon Electric Power Technology CO., LTD, a professional manufacturer for preformed electricity cable fittings, wire fittings, and line fittings, prepared samples carefully for optical cable fittings to the expo. The company has specialized in the fields of electric power, telecommunication, railways for more than seven years and accumulated immense experience in various projects. At the expo, the new design samples attracted many domestic and foreign businessmen to the booth. Besides, Henvcon's high-quality engineers gave professional guidance and process optimization to the technical problems from buyers. Moreover, it achieved customer satisfaction, and the site reached purchase intention.



Taking the advantages of modern scientific management in both production and customer services, Henvcon was able to perform wholesale tasks on time, including large orders. With its competitive pricing and prompt service, it has made remarkable achievements in the industry and helped its customers to complete their projects efficiently and effectively.



The exhibition is a harvest tour for Henvcon. It brought back a lot of new customers and new ideas, which is beneficial for Henvcon's development. In recent years, Guangdong Henvcon Electric Power Technology CO., LTD has made long -term development and success, but there is still a long way to go. In the future, it also continues to enhance the management system, rational face to market demand, providing higher quality henvcom technical service to customers and friends all over the world.



Henvcon is looking forward to exploring the future in a win-win situation with everyone involved.



About Henvcon

As an expert in the electric power, telecommunication, and railways fields, Henvcon is adept at manufacturing preformed fittings for OPGW cables as well as ADSS cables. With a large factory and many professionals, this company can provide an immense production capacity to meet all the customers' needs in time. Both specialized R&D engineers and technical support groups contribute to the detailed solutions and timely help provided for customers by Henvcon.



