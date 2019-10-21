Henvcon to Show Top-Class Suspension Clamp at IIEE 3E XPO 2019

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2019 --Henvcon is glad to announce that it will participate in the IIEE 3E XPO 2019 on November 27th to 30th at SMX International Convention and Exhibition Center in Manila, Philippines (Booth:143). On the occasion of the exhibition, Henvcon will showcase its top-class suspension clamp and hot sellers.



Perching on the cutting edge of the electric power industry trends, IIEE 3E XPO strives to offer an enormous array of solutions for virtually every vertical industry, which leads to unexpected ideas and exciting approaches to solving electric power transmission challenges.



The coming IIEE 3E XPO 2019 is a showcase where more than 200 exhibitors from 25 countries will introduce their latest-released products and diffuse ideas about their sophisticated technology to all the attendees. Meanwhile, more than 10,000 visitors are invited to meet with some of the best names of the industry, grasp the newest designs in the electricity industry, and finally pick the ideal products, application and solutions that fit conveniently into the project life cycle.



Henvcon now gears up to participate in the four-day show and plans to bring its top-class suspension clamp to Philippines. With more than 7 years of experience, Henvcon is one of the most professional enterprises specializing in the manufacture of preformed wire fittings, line fittings and electricity cable fittings especially advanced suspension clamp.



As this firm's brand image improves, the high-quality products and superior customer services have earned Henvcon a good reputation in the electricity industry and enabled it to sell products to the whole world. On the strength of long-term cooperation with various companies and wholesalers, this company has established a global business network these years.



Recently, the cable suspension clamp launched by this company has become a hit across the world. Intended for connecting OPGW cable or ADSS cable with poles or towers, the preformed suspension clamp created by Henvcon can not only play an essential role on reducing static stress at the support point of the cable, but also can make sure the cable is cushioned against the dynamic stress of aeolian vibration.



Made with high-quality aluminum alloy material, this advanced and delicate cable suspension clamp is equipped with flexible rubber clamps to enhance the self-damping while reducing the abrasion effectively. What's more, the combination of the HSU and Armor Rods provides significant protection against cable bending stress. In this case, no extra loss will be caused by the fiber optic in the ADSS cable or the OPGW cable.



For this suspension clamp, the span length can reach 800 meters at a 30° angle, which can perfectly satisfy most of the project needs. Most importantly, as one of the indispensable fittings of ADSS cable and OPFW cable, this suspension clamp has a prolonged service life thanks to the excellent mechanical capacity and anti-corrosive properties.



About Henvcon

As an expert in the electric power, telecommunication and railways fields, Henvcon is adept at manufacturing preformed fittings for OPGW cables as well as ADSS cables. With a large factory and many professionals, this company can provide an immense production capacity to meet all the customers' needs in time. Both specialized R&D engineers and technical support groups contribute to the detailed solutions and timely help provided for customers by Henvcon.



