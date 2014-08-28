Hepatitis B and D Co-Infection Leads to Faster Liver Failure; CBCD Examines the Evidence

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2014 --“Infected with the hepatitis B virus? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



Most people do not realize that they can become infected with hepatitis D (HDV) if they are already infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV). “Hepatitis D is a type of viral hepatitis caused by the hepatitis D virus (HDV), which needs the hepatitis B virus to exist.” (1) Dr. Tahaei and colleagues explained in a study that “Hepatitis Delta virus (HDV) is a small defective RNA virus which needs hepatitis B virus (HBV) for completion of its replication cycle inside the host cells.” (2) Dr. Tahaei and colleagues are from the Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences in Tehran, Iran. The Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) warns the public that “a co-infection (with HBV and HDV) may result in a more severe acute disease and a higher risk (2%-20%) of developing acute liver failure compared with those infected with HBV alone.” (1) Additionally, “chronic HBV carriers who acquire HDV super-infections usually develop chronic HDV infection as well. Progression to cirrhosis is believed to be more common with HDV-HBV chronic infections.” (1) The CBCD recommends that individuals infected with HBV take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.



Click to learn about HBV symptoms.



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR formula is effective against the HBV, and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with the (hepatitis virus and other viruses)…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (3) The study authors also wrote that, “We observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (3)



Both products can be ordered online on the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR websites.



Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



How are hepatitis B and D transmitted?



WebMD says that hepatitis B is transmitted when “blood, semen, or vaginal fluids (including menstrual blood) from an infected person enter another person's body.” (4) The CBCD warns the public that “hepatitis D is spread the same way as hepatitis B: contact with infected blood, unprotected sex, exposure to dirty needles (i.e. needlesticks, sharing drugs, tattoo parlors, body piercings) … (and) … from an infected woman to her newborn during birth.” (1) The only way to prevent a HDV infection is to prevent a hepatitis B infection.



Are there effective treatments against HBV infection?



There is a vaccine against HBV infection. There are also two natural hepatitis remedies that were shown to safely and effectively reduce hepatitis virus symptoms in two separate post-marketing clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. Those natural products are Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR.



The CBCD recommends that individuals infected with the hepatitis B virus take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.



Click to learn more about Novirin and hepatitis B and Gene-Eden-VIR and hepatitis B.



References:



(1) Mayoclinic.org – Hepatitis B – Complications. Published September 1, 2011.



(2) Tahaei SM1, Mohebbi SR1, Azimzadeh P1, Behelgardi A1, Sanati A2, Mohammadi P1, Khanyaghma M1, Hosseini Razavi A1, Sharifian A1, Zali MR1. Prevalence of hepatitis D virus in hepatitis B virus infected patients referred to Taleghani hospital, Tehran, Iran. Gastroenterol Hepatol Bed Bench. 2014 Summer;7(3):144-50.



(3) Polansky, H. Itzkovitz, E. Gene-Eden-VIR is Antiviral: Results of a Post marketing clinical study. Published in September 2013.



(4) WebMD – Hepatitis Health Center – Treatment Overview. Last updated October 29, 2012.