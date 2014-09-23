Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2014 --“Infected with a hepatitis virus? The CBCD recommends Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” - Greg Bennett, CBCD



An individual can become infected with a hepatitis virus by swimming in a communal swimming pool. According to HepatitisCentral.com, “there is only one hepatitis-related danger to swimming in a pool.” (1) Hepatitis A (HAV) is primarily transmitted via fecal matter, and thus this is the hepatitis strain that could become a problem from swimming in a communal pool. Like all hepatitis viruses, HAV can cause liver inflammation and can lead to liver failure.



The CBCD warns the public that an infection with a latent hepatitis virus usually does not cause any symptoms, sometimes for years, “until extensive damage to the liver has occurred.” (2)



The CBCD recommends that people infected with a hepatitis virus take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural antiviral products was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against hepatitis viruses, and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with (hepatitis viruses)… reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (3) The study authors also wrote that, “we observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (3)



Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



The CDC notes that “HAV infection is primarily transmitted by the fecal-oral route, by either person-to-person contact or consumption of contaminated food or water.” (4) The virus has an incubation period of approximately 28 days (range: 15-50 days).



The most common symptoms of HAV include: “nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, low-grade, fever and loss of appetite, rash, fatigue, jaundice, dark urine, (and) liver pain. Transmitted primarily by the fecal-oral route, hepatitis A infection can occur by swallowing pool water containing feces. Additionally, hepatitis A is a potential problem when large numbers of people congregate and where overcrowding and inadequate sanitation exist.” (1) The CBCD reminds the public that “Because hepatitis A is easily spread by raw sewage, it can become a danger in the recreational swimming environment when a person accidentally has a bowel movement in the pool, sewage systems become overburdened from heavy rainfall or flooding and infects swimming waters.” (1)



In light of the above information, the CBCD recommends that individuals concerned about a latent hepatitis virus infection take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.



References:



(1) HepatitisCentral.com – Cutler, N “Hepatitis Transmission and Swimming Pools.”



(2) NHS.uk – Hepatitis B – Complications. Last reviewed on February 6, 2014.



(3) Polansky, H. Itzkovitz, E. Gene-Eden-VIR is Antiviral: Results of a Post marketing clinical study. Published in September 2013.



(4) CDC.gov – Hepatitis A Information for Health Professionals. Last updated on April 14, 2014.