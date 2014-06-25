HerAnswer.com to Be Official U.S. Distributor of Protexid

Roseville, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2014 --HerAnswer.com, one of the leading distributors of health and personal care products for men and women, has announced that they have been selected to be the official U.S. distributor of the Protexid. Protexid is a digestive aid and was developed by Dr. Ricardo de Souza Pereira in Brazil to help relieve symptoms of heartburn, acid indigestion, and acid reflux.



"We are very happy to have been selected to be the official U.S. distributor of Protexid," said Tim Rose, owner of HerAnswer.com. "Protexid is a highly effective digestive aid and the kind of superior health supplement that our clients have come to expect from HerAnswer.com."



Protexid works by helping the human body produce Serotonin and then Melatonin, which is a natural substance that controls sleep as well as gastric functions. By normalizing pressure in the lower esophageal sphincter Protexid helps to close this bundle of muscles more effectively and thereby assists in the relief of both heartburn and acid reflux.



The active ingredients in Protexid, Tryptophan, Methionine, and Betaine, can help relieve the most difficult symptoms of Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) including heartburn, regurgitation and acid reflux. Another benefit of Protexid is tha the product is 100% gluten-free.



"We believe that the proprietary formula used in Protexid will be so effective that it won't be long before it is the top selling digestive aid on the market," said Rose. "Another benefit to having a healthy digestive system from using Protexid is that it will even help to control acne," he added.



HerAnswer.com has been a leading distributor of health and beauty products for men and women for over 12 years and is a proud member of the Better Business Bureau. The extensive line of products offered on the company's website include fine health and personal care products such as Can-C Eye Drops , D-Mannose for UTIs and Uriflow.



About HerAnswer.com

HerAnswer.com, based in Roseville, California, is a health and personal care products distributor specializing in providing natural health and personal care solutions for men and women. All products ordered from the HerAnswer.com website are in stock and ready for shipping. Most orders are shipped within one business day. The company features fast, free U.S. shipping, a 90-day satisfaction guarantee and also employs state of the art encryption to ensure safe and secure transactions.



For more information about HerAnswer.com visit their website or call 916-772-5214.



HerAnswer.com

1079 Sunrise Ave, Suite B # 250

Roseville, CA 95661



916-772-5214



Website: HerAnswer.com

Email: info@heranswer.com