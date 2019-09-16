Herbal Medicine Diuretic and Anti-Inflammatory Pill: A Breakthrough for Infertility Caused by Chronic Orchitis in Medical Industry

Manhattan, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2019 --In 2019, the 23rd International Federation of Fertility Societies (IFFS) Conference and the Fifth Pujiang Reproductive Medicine Forum opened in Shanghai World Expo Center of China. This is the first time that the conference was held in China since the debut in the United States in May 1953. In the past 70 years, the global reproductive medicine has made rapid progress, and the conference has become a platform for excellence professionals in reproductive and infertility to exchange and explore discoveries and progress in the field of reproductive and infertility.



The World Health Organization estimates that 60 million to 80 million couples worldwide suffer from infertility, and about 50% of cases are related to the males, and the decline of sperm quality accounts for the majority. In recent years, literature at home and abroad continue to report that the quality of male sperm has a downward trend. And Sperm quality problems are usually caused by reproductive diseases such as common orchitis, which is also called epididymal orchitis.



Chronic orchitis itself has no serious consequences, but it is accompanied by sexual dysfunction and reproductive disorders such as erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, and other mental burdens. Therefore, treatment is of great urgency and importance. Testicles are abundant in blood and lymph supply, so it is usually secondary to pyogenic infections in other parts of the body or adjacent epididymitis. Therefore, it is also known as orchitis epididymitis orchitis in the clinic. Testicles are encapsulated in many layers of muscle tissue, so generic drugs can not penetrate the lesion well. To achieve effective bactericidal and bacteriostatic drug concentration, alkaloids with high liposolubility, dissociation constant, low binding rate to plasma protein, low toxicity, and long-term use are needed.



However, the antibiotics currently used in the clinic do not fully possess these characteristics. Besides, the pathological changes of testis itself, fibrosis around the lesion, also affect the spread of antibiotics to the lesion. Therefore, antibiotic can not achieve the great curative effect, and it can cause some side effects and drug resistance, which can damage men's sperm. WHO also emphasizes that antibiotic resistance is one of the biggest threats to global health, food security, and development today.



Therefore, in order to improve the power of treatment, reduce the degree of suffering and economic burden of patients. President Barack Obama put forward the Precision Medical Initiative in 2015, which has gained worldwide attention. What is Precision Medicine Initiative(PMI)? It is based on individualized medical treatment, including three stages: precise detection, precise diagnosis, and precise treatment. According to the specific conditions of each patient, proper treatments can be selected and applied. PMI is the direction of medical development in the future. The basic concepts, diagnosis, and treatment models of Traditional Chinese Medicine(TCM), such as people-oriented, holistic and dialectical treatment, highlight the pursuit of individualized treatment for the same disease, different people and course of the disease, which coincides precisely with the PMI.



It can be said that TCM has known individualized treatment and precise medical treatment since 2000 years ago. Treating orchitis with TCM treatment will not damage sperm?and result in sequelae, nor will it affect fertility. Besides, it can nourish the sperm. And the medical value of TCM has been recognized by WHO. On May 25, 2019, the 72nd World Health Assembly deliberated and adopted the Eleventh Revision of the International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11), which was incorporated into the chapter of traditional medicine originating from Chinese medicine for the first time. (https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/the-world-health-organization-giving-the-nod-to-traditional-chinese-medicine-bad-idea/)



And the herbal medicine Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill developed by Dr. Lee Xiaoping of Wuhan fully follow the principles of TCM treatment and help thousands of patients who have been tortured by orchitis. Why is it said to be a breakthrough in the treatment for chronic orchitis? Dr. Lee upgraded the prescription of Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill in 2018, and the cure rate of orchitis increased by 2%, bringing health to more patients. Here are three unique advantages of Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill:



1. Strong efficacy:



Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill contains channel ushering drug, which can go deep into the lesion for a thorough treatment. It can effectively kill bacteria and diminish inflammation, promote blood circulation and Qi, promote diuresis, and relieve stranguria. Besides, it can enhance the auto-repair function of the patients' body. The symptoms such as urgent urination, urodynia, and urinary hesitancy can be significantly alleviated in one month.



2. Safety:



Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill is developed by Dr. Lee Xiaoping through strict compatibility with more than 30 years of clinical experience, and it is composed of Plantago Asiatica, dianthus superbus, polygonum aviculare, Angelica Sinensis, safflower, peach kernel and more than 50 kinds of natural herbs. Therefore, it will not produce any drug resistance and side effects, which is safe and reliable.



3. No recurrence:



Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill can not only treat orchitis but also help patients balance Qi and blood, improve their immunity and disease resistance to prevent the recurrence of the disease.



Aaron in Los Angeles had suffered from orchitis for about two years since 2016, which is characterized by hard texture, visible, palpable masses, and long-term pain. Aaron visited many hospitals in Los Angeles, and still failed in treatment. He gradually lost confidence in modern medicine treatment and began to seek natural TCM treatment. In June 2018, Aaron learned and found Dr. Lee and took Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill by accident. After the first course of treatment, the pain was significantly relieved, so he decided to continue taking another course. After five courses of treatment, he finally recovered, and testicular pain disappeared in March 2019. The semen examination report of the local hospital also showed normal.



In fact, Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill can not only help treat and cure orchitis, but also effective in chronic prostatitis, epididymitis, chlamydia infection, and other male genitourinary system diseases. In the future, Dr. Lee will stick to the front line of clinical practice and bring good news to more patients and families.



About Dr. Lee Xiaoping

Dr. Lee Xiaoping graduated from Hubei College of Traditional Chinese Medicine, China. She qualified as a herbalist 30 years ago and is a highly experienced medical professional. She specializes in the field of male and female reproductive and urinary system diseases. She has devoted 30 years to her clinic and worked on the formula of Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill for years. The medicine has proven to be effective and cured thousands of people who suffered from chronic prostatitis as well as its complications.