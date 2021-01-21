Herbal Medicine Diuretic and Anti-Inflammatory Pill Can Achieve Significant Curative Effect in Treating Chronic Epididymitis Compared with Antibiotics

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2021 --Recently, a study titled "Traditional Chinese herbal medicine at the forefront battle against COVID-19: Clinical experience and scientific basis" was published in the January 2021 issue of the journal Phytomedicine. They fully affirmed the role of traditional Chinese medicine in fighting against covid-19.



https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0944711320301690



Traditional Chinese medicine has not only played an essential role in the fight against covid-19, and it also made some achievements in the treatment and prevention of chronic diseases. For example, the patent medicine Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill of Li Xiaoping has helped thousands of patients get rid of chronic epididymitis.



In the United States, more than 60000 men go to the emergency room every year for epididymitis. Untreated acute epididymitis will gradually develop into chronic epididymitis.



In the past century, western medicine has made remarkable disease prevention, diagnosis, and treatment achievements. However, it is also a double-edged sword. Because bacterial infection is the most common cause of epididymitis, antibiotics play an essential role in treating epididymitis. And the effect of antibiotics is significant in the early stage of treatment.



However, due to the epididymis' pathological changes, the fibrosis around the lesion will affect its diffusion in the lesion. And chronic epididymitis is often combined with chronic prostatitis. Therefore, antibiotics can not achieve a good curative effect. At the same time, long-term use will produce some side effects and drug resistance. WHO also stressed that antibiotic resistance is one of the biggest threats to global health.



When chronic epididymitis patients have side effects in using antibiotics, does it mean that they have no choice but to wait for severe consequences? The facts are quite different.



Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) has been widely used in clinical trials in recent years. It has been undoubted that TCM has apparent curative effect in reducing chronic pain in the epididymis, reducing scrotal swelling and anti-tissue fibrosis, which have been shown by recent studies.



https://journals.lww.com/md-journal/fulltext/2019/06140/traditional_chinese_medicine_on_treating.32.aspx



Traditional Chinese medicine in the early treatment of chronic epididymitis may not be as effective as antibiotics. Still, its curative effect is good, and it can eliminate symptoms and ultimately cure the disease without repeated recurrence. So, it is equivalent to shorten the treatment time. And its ingredients are taken from nature, which has been proved to be effective and safe in clinical practice for many years. Compared with antibiotics, traditional Chinese medicine is a highly respected method in the medical field, known as "green therapy", which is safe, less side effects and less recurrence rate.



Epididymitis is caused by dampness and heat of lower body and imbalance of Qi in traditional Chinese medicine. The ingredients in Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill achieve curative effect with the functions of promoting blood circulation and removing blood stasis.



The ingredients, such as Plantago asiatica and Dianthus Superbus, can clear away the heat and diuretic effect, and play a useful role in patients with urethral symptoms, eliminate frequent micturition and urgency, and relieve urethral irritation. Another example is angelica, safflower and peach kernel, which can promote blood circulation and remove blood stasis, which can eliminate the pain of patients. Therefore, patients in the presence of epididymitis, can be directly taken from these herbs reasonable compatibility of pure herbal medicine Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill for treatment.



At the same time, honeysuckle, Forsythia suspense, Houttuynia cordata and other formulas in the formula have the similar curative effect with antibiotics. They not only can effectively kill all kinds of pathogenic bacteria and eliminate inflammation, but also can timely discharge the killed pathogenic bacteria and inflammatory substances out of the body of patients, so as to speed up the recovery of patients.



"I've had chronic epididymitis for three years. It's mainly testicular pain. It's very soft when touching the scrotum. After a year of medication and seeing a lot of doctors and experts, I realized that antibiotics didn't work for me, so I stopped. But it brought me severe depression. Mentally, I don't know how long I can stand it. Twice a year, it became so severe.



Fortunately, I found your pill. After one course of treatment, I was surprised to find that the pain was relieved, which was not before, so I continued the treatment. After 4 months, all the pain basically disappeared. And the results were normal, I could hardly express my happy mood. Thank you very much, Dr. Lee and your medicine." Leah from Canada said.



Compared with antibiotics, Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill is more stable and comprehensive. In addition to chronic epididymitis, it can also effectively treat other reproductive system diseases, such as prostatitis, orchitis, seminal vesiculitis and other chronic diseases, benefiting more and more patients.



For more information about Dr. Lee's herbal formula, please visit, https://www.diureticspill.com/.



