New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2017 --Recently, WHO listed 12 bacteria that pose greatest risk to human health. Topping the list were bacteria classed as "gram negative" bacteria, which have already shown resistance to multiple drugs. Enterobacteriaceae, which include bacteria such as E.coli and klebsiella, were listed third and also pose a greater threat in healthcare settings. New drugs are urgently needed to control these bacteria. For more information about this news, please click the link: http://edition.cnn.com/2017/02/27/health/who-bacteria-antibiotics-list-amr/index.html. Since prostatitis is commonly caused by bacteria like "gram negative" bacteria and E. coli, it's important for patients to choose a new treatment option to cope with this disease. Fortunately, herbal medicine called Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill is proven to be effective in treating prostatitis. It's authorized by State Intellectual Property Office of China (http://www.sipo.gov.cn) with the Patent Number 200910157894.



Though antibiotic is the most commonly-used treatment for prostatitis, it's typically used as short-term treatment, not long-term. Studies showed that around 1 in every 10 acute prostatitis patients will go on to develop chronic prostatitis at some point in the future. That is to say, some patients need to battle with the chronic inflammation by having long-term antibiotics. However, the drug-resistance usually occurs during the treatment. According to WHO, antibiotic resistance has been seen in every country globally, and drug-resistant bacteria are estimated to cause 700,000 deaths each year. If no action is taken, they are expected to kill 10 million people annually by 2050. In order to reduce the health risks caused by these bacteria, prostatitis patients can choose herbal medicine Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill.



Herbal medicine belongs to TCM (Traditional Chinese Medicine), an ancient method that has been used for more than 2500 years. As the development of TCM, this treatment has been improved greatly in the 21st century. Nowadays, it's very popular with people from all over the world. Many people have tried this treatment and think highly of its effectiveness. "TCM is aimed at treating diseases naturally with the premise of no risk to human health," says Dr. Lee, the inventor of Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill.



Dr. Lee is a skillful and professional herbalist, who has more than 30 years of clinical experience in treating male genital diseases. She devoted herself to the research of prostatitis for several years and invented this workable medicine finally. This medicine is based on scientific theory of TCM. It's reliable and worth trying.



As a herbal medicine, Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill contains more than 50 kinds of natural herbs. Semen persicae, angelica sinensis, saffron, and radix paeoniae rubra in the pill have functions of improving blood and Qi flow, which help to relieve the pelvic and genital areas pain. To reduce the frequent and painful urination, this pill is added with herbs like talcum, dianthus superbus, antago seed, and polygonum aviculare which have diuretic properties, so that the urine flow can be increased and the pain when urinating can be alleviated. Since prostatitis is commonly caused by pathogenic bacteria, it also contains herbs like houttuynia cordata, scutellaria baicalensis, honeysuckle which provide good effect to clear heat and toxins so as to wipe out the bacteria. By using Diuretic and Anti-inflammation, both the prostatitis symptoms and root causes can be eliminated completely.



Except that, Diuretic and Anti-inflammation can also treat other symptoms that related to prostatitis. For patients with severe prostatitis, they usually have erectile dysfunction and painful ejaculation. The herbal formula can remove the inflammation and regulate the function of prostate, thus, patients can go back to normal gradually.



It's safer and more effective to take herbal medicine to deal with a chronic inflammation than antibiotics. The herbal formula won't develop drug resistance during the long-term treatment. More importantly, it has no harm to the liver and kidneys. In the past years, Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill has successfully cured many prostatitis patients. The curative effect is conspicuous.



"I have chronic prostatitis for about 7 years. I've consulted 7 to 9 doctors for treating this disease and have tried all possible treatments. I strictly persist on the lifestyle changes, avoid all spicy foods and quit smoking. I also avoid alcoholic beverages, coffee and tea. But the infection still keeps on and off. I have no idea why it recurs repeatedly."



Mr. Wilson is 45 years old, from Montana. Though many treatments have been tried, he only got temporary relief. Then he found Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill and gave it a try. By taking this medication for half a year, all his symptoms gone away. He went to the hospital and had tests, the results showed everything was normal. "It's hard to express how excited I was when I heard the good news. I made a success with the help of this herbal pill. Thank you, Dr. Lee," said Mr. Wilson.



It takes time for researchers to develop new drugs to fight against the bacteria. Waiting for the new drugs will increase the risk of further body damages. Since herbal medicine can provide a safe and effective treatment for prostatitis, it's a good replacement for antibiotics.