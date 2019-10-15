New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2019 --According to statistics, about 5% of patients in the United States take natural medications, and 80% of them take Chinese herbal medicine for treatment. With the development of traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) and acupuncture in the United States, Chinese herbal medicine is also favored by Americans.



But it can not be ignored that another critical factor of its popularity is the side effects of chemical medication. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 2 million Americans are suffering from antibiotic-resistant infections each year, with 23,000 deaths (https://www.cdc.gov/features/antibiotic-resistance-global/index.html). In addition to greater toxicity, and the therapeutic effect of chemical medicine for chronic diseases is not ideal, too.



Since Dr. Lee has founded the clinic in the early 1990s, she has been keeping pace with the times and striving to fight against chronic diseases through her own efforts. As a TCM clinic, its success is inextricably bound up with the significant curative effect of Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill and Fuyan Pill developed by Dr. Lee with her rich clinical experience for more than 30 years.



Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill is a traditional Chinese herbal medicine composed of plantain seed, angelica Sinensis, dianthus superbus, safflower, peach kernel, red peony, houttuynia and so on, it is mainly used to treat mle and female urinary system diseases and male reproductive system diseases, such as prostatitis, epididymitis, orchitis, mycoplasma, cystitis and so on. And in 2011, it won the Chinese national patent.



And Fuyan Pill consists of more than 50 kinds of herbs such as bupleurum chinense, Poria cocos, Scutellaria baicalensis, gardenia jasminoides, rhizoma atractylodis, Angelica Sinensis, safflower, licorice and so on, it has the functions of clearing heat and detoxifying, activating blood circulation and removing stasis, invigorating spleen and eliminating dampness.



Fuyan Pill is mainly used in the treatment of gynecological inflammation, such as blocked fallopian tubes, pelvic inflammatory disease,adenomyosis, endometriosis, vaginitis due to mycoplasma and chlamydia that cause female infertility.



Informationized pharmacy improves efficacy



The remarkable curative effect does not only have a link with individualized prescription and symptomatic treatment but also the strict control of the herbs. As a TCM doctor, Dr. Lee knows that different quality of raw materials will have a serious impact on the efficacy of medicine, so in order to keep the efficacy unaffected, and to ensure that they are not polluted in the process of processing and transportation, Wuhan Dr. Lee's TCM clinic finally chose the intelligent pharmacy system.



In the clinical application, it is found to have the advantages of accurate dispensing, hygienic and safe, convenient taking, easy carrying, and exact curative effect. It solves the difficult problems such as inconsistent pharmacodynamics of TCM granules with that herbal slices, low efficiency of dispensing, low drug compliance, convenience of taking and in traditional TCM pharmacies of medical institutions, because it can be weighed and sealed by computer, and it is more precise than herbal slices in dosage, less prone to insects and mildew. Moreover, it is convenient for doctors to accurately treat patients so as to achieve the purpose of symptomatic medication.



Internet + pharmaceutical service



Starting from pharmaceutical service, in order to better serve the patients at home and abroad, Wuhan Dr. Lee's TCM clinic used information technology to remote diagnosis and treatment and chronic disease management services. Under the help of the patient service center, later doctor-patient communication education, as well as rational drug use recommendations, are provided.



Dr. Lee is committed to building a platform with patient-oriented plus health to provide patients with all-round services. Patients can receive information such as medication guidance; this follow-up action not only enables many patients at home and abroad to receive better medical services but also greatly facilitates the follow-up and health management of outpatients.



Today, there are more and more patients at home and abroad through online medical services to accept Dr. Lee's help. Here are two foreign friends who have recently recovered from Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill and Fuyan Pill.



Success Case 1:



Mr. Herman from the British had chronic non-bacterial prostatitis a few months ago, and he developed symptoms of frequent and urgent urination, urinary hesitation, and frequent abdominal pain, which seriously affected his daily life. Mr. Herman tried to take various medications, but his condition kept repeating and could not be cured. After several twists and turns, Mr. Herman stumbled upon Lee on Google.



Mr. Herman's rehabilitation has a great relationship with the clearing away heat and detoxification, anti-proliferation, anti-fibrosis, and anti-calcification, promoting blood circulation and Qi, relieving pain, promoting diuresis and relieving stranguria in the Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill, it can help patients eliminate all kinds of inflammation, killing potential pathogens, and achieving the goal of eradicating the focus from the root.



The channel ushering drug in the formula can penetrate the envelope of the prostate, and drug efficacy can directly reach the affected area. It overcomes the problem that antibiotics and other medicines are difficult to make the efficacy enter the prostate. At the same time, Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill can also improve the overall environment of patients from the holistic treatment view, so it can achieve the goal of treating both the symptoms and causes. In addition, there is a huge advantage that it will not cause any side effects on the human body so that patients can use it as a long-term treatment at ease.



Success Case 2:



On July 5 this year, Eileen, a 35-year-old patient from Canada, who had difficulty conceiving a second child due to blocked fallopian tubes, contacted us via the Internet. She told us that she had undergone a laparoscopic operation on the right fallopian tube because of ectopic pregnancy nine months ago, but the review showed that it was blocked. The main symptoms were irregular menstrual periods, dull pain in the low abdomen, abnormal vaginal discharge, etc.



And Eileen first purchased a course to see the efficacy. On August 13, we paid a return visit, Eileen told us that she had taken medicine strictly according to the doctor's advice, and now not only the symptoms of abdominal pain have disappeared, but also successfully conceive.



From the TCM point of view, the main pathogenesis of blocked fallopian tubes is blood stasis, so the treatment is mainly based on promoting blood circulation and removing blood stasis. Peach kernel and other herbs in the formula can play a key role in this aspect.



Modern pharmacological studies have proved that blood-activating and stasis-removing drugs can improve the uterine microcirculation, promote the implantation of fertilized eggs, enhance blood flow, and local metabolic function. It can also adjust the female hormones so that they can return to a normal state, and achieve the role of regulating menses.



At the same time, it can promote increase ovarian blood supply, and promote ovarian ovulation. Secondly, damaged cells can be repaired to restore their normal physiological functions. In addition, Fuyan Pill can also sterilize and kill inflammation, eliminate the causes from the root, and play a role in thorough treatment.



Science and technology have changed life and promoted TCM culture to the world. For many years, Dr. Lee has been committed to human genitourinary system health, and she has proved the significant value of TCM with her own practical actions and efforts. And she has always helped the patients in a conscientious and responsible manner. At the same time, she has never stopped pursuing progress and development.



About Dr. Lee Xiaoping

Dr. Lee Xiaoping graduated from Hubei College of Traditional Chinese Medicine, China. She qualified as a herbalist 30 years ago and is a highly experienced medical professional. She specializes in the field of male and female reproductive and urinary system diseases. She has devoted 30 years to her clinic and worked on the formula of Diuretic and Anti-inflammatory Pill for years. The medicine has proven to be effective and cured thousands of people who suffered from chronic prostatitis as well as its complications.