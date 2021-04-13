Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2021 --My Paleo Pet is dedicated to providing the best fresh food options and other herbal pet foods and blends to Boca Raton, Coral Springs, Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach, West Palm Beach, and the surrounding areas.



My Paleo Pet captures the practices of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) through blends and organic herbs that act as healthy foods for pets, supporting their system and bringing harmony to their bodies.



Much like humans, dogs and cats need natural greens, herbs, and proteins to give their bodies the nutrients it craves. By taking a holistic approach to health and wellness, the team of experts at My Paleo Pet work with pet owners to create customized diets for their pets that combine organic herbs, inspected human-grade meats, bone broths, and other safe and natural nutrients.



They also provide herbal pet food delivery to Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, West Palm Beach, and the surrounding areas in South East Florida. Some of My Paleo Pet's top herbal products include:



Organic Herbs



- Echinacea Root

- Valerian Root

- Wormwood, and more!



BioV™ Clarity Herbal Blends



- Autoimmune Organic Herbal Food

- Detox/Toxic Metal Blend

- Cancer AM/PM Blend, and more!



About My Paleo Pet

My Paleo Pet has been serving natural raw pet food diets and herbal pet foods to Boca Raton, Coral Springs, Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach, West Palm Beach and the surrounding areas for over the past 15 years. By working closely with their clients and their client's pets, the team of skilled workers at My Paleo Pet uses their knowledge and expertise to help pet owners select the right natural and herbal pet foods that fit their pet's dietary needs.



From BioV™, BioComplete™, and a range of human-grade USDA-approved fresh foods for pets, My Paleo Pet takes herbal pet food to the next level with fresh foods and herbs that are even safe for humans. Visit mypaleopet.com to learn more about My Paleo Pet and herbal foods for cats and dogs.