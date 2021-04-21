Herbal Treatments Begin to Enter People's Vision: Fuyan Pill Will Reach New Heights to Blocked Fallopian Tubes Treatment

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2021 --According to Globe Newswire, with the current rise in globalization and an increased acceptance of traditional healing methods, TCM has gained popularity outside of the Chinese community. In fact, many renowned hospitals outside of the region of Asia Pacific, like John Hopkins Hospital of Maryland, USA, and University College London Hospitals of London, UK, have set up a specialized department on alternative forms of medicine, with TCM being one of the key areas of focus.



Due to the attention of more and more countries on traditional Chinese medicine, the method of treating infertility caused by blocked fallopian tubes from the field of traditional Chinese medicine has also begun to enter people's vision. For example, herbal medicine Fuyan Pill in Wuhan Dr.Lee TCM Clinic has been widely used and helped many patients with blocked fallopian tubes realize their fertility dreams.



The blocked fallopian tube is one of the most common causes of infertility, accounts for one-third of female cases. Most of the blocked fallopian tube cases are by infection, salpingitis and pelvic inflammation, etc. Most patients have no clinical manifestations. Some of them will experience chronic abdominal pain, swelling pain, and increased secretion.



Chemical medicine treatment of tubal blockage includes antibiotics, hormone therapy, and surgical treatment. Although the surgical effect is fast, the incision is large, the recovery time is long, and the scar tissue caused by surgery also makes it difficult for most patients to conceive naturally.



On the other hand, long-term use of antibiotics will inevitably lead to drug resistance, unable to restore the normal physiological function of the fallopian tube. And in some cases, it may bring harm to other organs of the body. However, Fuyan Pill can avoid these problems ideally.



From the perspective of traditional Chinese medicine, the blockage of the fallopian tube indicates that a pulse blocks the human body. The body's blood supply to the accessories and uterine parts is not enough, resulting in the fallopian tube garbage can not be cleaned up in time, and the metabolism can not keep up with the cause. There is also a tiny amount of blood in the body, and patients do not have excess blood to nourish the uterine appendages, resulting in an unhealthy state of organs.



Fuyan Pill is a patent medicine in Wuhan Dr.Lee TCM Clinic, especially for the treatment of tubal blockage caused by inflammation, adhesion, and other reasons. People can quickly absorb the herbs to remove pain, anti-inflammatory, remove blood stasis from inside to outside, and dredge the fallopian tube comprehensively. It can also regulate menstruation, relieve pain, warm the meridians, dredge the pulse, replenish Qi and blood, and nourish the palace nest. It has a significant curative effect, can help pregnancy and care, and is the first choice for patients with fallopian tube blockage.



The most important thing is that the focus of chemical medicine is to provide treatment for specific diseases or specific affected organs. The purpose of traditional Chinese medicine treatment is to strengthen the overall health of individuals.



The herbs in Fuyan Pill can eliminate the inflammation caused by a tubal blockage. Simultaneously, it has the function and advantages of regulating the uterine environment and improving the body constitution. Even after tubal surgery, women can also take this pill to regulate the uterus, reduce the risk of postoperative infection and reduce the probability of re-blockage.



Moreover, one of the reasons it is challenging to treat tubal obstruction with antibiotics is the low immunity of patients. Fuyan Pill can improve your immunity and self-healing ability to have a better physical condition, natural pregnancy. Its effect is long-lasting and can prevent recurrence without side effects.



As the saying goes: Rome was not built in a day. Herbal medicine is not easy to enter people's vision to a new height. The success of the Fuyan Pill is due to its continuous innovation, excellent and stable curative effect. Idaira, a patient from the United States, is a typical example.



Idaira was not pregnant for two years and checked the tubal blockage caused by the infection. After the doctor told her it was difficult to conceive naturally, she began to seek herbal medicine. Fortunately, she found Fuyan Pill. "The treatment is good, and I like everything about it! "I feel powerful again," she said.



"I'll never forget the moment when I found out I was pregnant naturally, three months after the treatment. I shivered with joy, and almost no voice told my husband the result on the phone. Nine months later, when our daughter came into the world, we cried. It was one of the best moments of our lives. "



Nowadays, with the acceleration of the current globalization process and the improvement of traditional treatment methods, traditional Chinese medicine has begun to become popular outside China. It can help more patients solve more medical problems. And Dr. Lee will always adhere to her professional and focus on bringing hope to more patients with blocked fallopian tubes at home and abroad.



About Dr. Lee of Wuhan TCM Clinic

Dr. Lee graduated from Hubei College of Traditional Chinese Medicine, China. She specializes in the field of male and female reproductive and urinary system diseases for 30 years. Her Fuyan Pill has proven to be effective and cured thousands of people in her country and many other countries.