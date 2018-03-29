Herbalists to Gather for Annual Week-Long Seminar April 20th-27th for Ben Lomond, CA Seminars

Ben Lomond, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2018 --The East West School of Planetary Herbology is hosting its week-long herbal seminars again this year at the Quaker Center in Ben Lomond, CA April 20-27th 2018. Tracks are offered at the Foundation, Intermediate, Advanced and Practitioner levels, as well as a special "Medicine Making and Meridian Therapies" track.



Guest Speaker is Organic India Owner



Prashanti de Jager is the main guest speaker, owner of the Ayurvedic herb company Organic India. Classes for all students include: Ear Seeding, Wu Shen, Qi Gong, and Unwind Your Mind Yoga. There is a special class in the natural treatment of Lyme Disease.



Foundation Herbal Seminar Track



The Foundation Herbal Seminar Track is intended for all levels including beginners. Students will get hands-on practice in herbal medicine techniques. Foundation students will learn aspects of the energy of illness and herbs, tongue and pulse diagnosis and medicine making.



Intermediate Herbal Seminar Track



The Intermediate Herbal Seminar Track will focus on setting up an herbal practice, advanced diagnosis and wildcrafting.



Advanced Herbal Seminar Track



The Advanced Herbal Seminar Track will concentrate on launching your herbal practice, case studies, a student clinic with clients and visiting a professional herbal clinic.



Medicine Making and Meridian Therapies Track



Medicine Making and Meridian Therapies is a special Herbal Seminar Track sometimes referred to as being like a week at the spa! The Medicine Making Track is best for those who have previously completed any of the other tracks or who already have Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) experience. Students will study channel massage, meridian pathways, acupuncture points, advanced tinctures, herbal bears and meads, and all manner of therapies.



Practitioner Track



The Practitioner Herbal Track is a short herbal course designed for the practicing herbalist. Practitioner Track attendees may opt to join in the Advanced Track after the weekend Practitioner Track is finished.



Food and Lodging



Chef and professional herbalist Ben Zappin will be this year's chef. Meals and sleeping arrangements are available for the entire week. Accommodations offered include Room and Board, Dorm-Room Camping and Board, Hotel Commute and Board and Hotel Commute without Board. Finally, those seeking to trade work for accommodations should inquire by calling our friendly school administrator to see if spots are still available.



Register Now



Space is limited at this year's Herbal Seminar. To inquire or register, call The East West School of Planetary Herbology at 831-336-5010. Learn more at https://planetherbs.com/seminars/herbal-seminars/.