Herborium Achieves the Current Information Status on OTC Pink

Fort Lee, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/17/2017 --Herborium® Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: HBRM), www.Herborium.com, a Botanical Therapeutics® Company and the provider of unique all botanical medicinal products (Botanical Therapeutics®) targeting dermatological issues such as acne, and other health and wellness concerns is happy to announce that as of Tuesday, January 10, 2017 the Company has achieved OTC Pink Current information status, which implies that the company is providing adequate current information pursuant to the OTC Markets Guidelines for Pink companies.



This development reflects the Company's on-going commitment to create and increase shareholders value while fostering the Company growth and development. The global nutraceutical market was valued at ~ USD 250 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach ~ USD 385 billion by 2021.



Herborium Group's products and expertise in developing and marketing proprietary, all herbal medicinal formulas (Botanical Therapeutics®) with a proven record of efficacy, represents an ideal fit with new, nutraceutical market trends, as well as more demanding manufacturing and regulatory standards for the industry.



Herborium Group, Inc. is a botanical therapeutics® company that develops, licenses and markets proprietary, botanical based medicinal products to consumers and healthcare professionals.



