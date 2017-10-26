Herborium Announces 16th Quarter of Sales Growth and 4th Quarter Outlook

Fort Lee, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2017 --Herborium Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBRM), a Botanical Therapeutics Company and the provider of unique all botanical medicinal products (Botanical Therapeutics) that target dermatological issues such as acne, and other health and wellness concerns, announced today its results for the 9 month period ending August 30, 2017. For the 9 month period the Company achieved revenue growth of 8% to $672,000, and gross margins increase 8.9% to $412,000. Additionally, the Company has maintained a 61% gross profit margin. This marks the consecutive 16th quarter of continued growth.



The Company's continued success to date is a direct result of the initiatives and execution of numerous efforts to improve the marketing strategy, increase distribution and a growing international social media presence.



In the first quarter of 2017 the Company entered the $1.4 trillion Hispanic market which continues to grow at a rate over 3 times higher than that the of the total U.S. market. This expansion has been coupled with an increase in our current distributor relationships resulting in expansion throughout the French market and an affiliation with a Super Seller distributor on Amazon.



A commitment to our social media presence and marketing has resulted in ourAcnEase US Facebook surpassing 100,000 likes and AcnEase France Facebook exceeding 80,000 likes. Our initial expansion in the Hispanic market has already seen AcnEase Spanish Facebook grow over 6000% to date. The Company is also proud to announce that its AcnEase Blog has been ranked No 1 in the acne skincare blog on Internet for the 3rd consecutive year (2015, 2016, 2017.)



The actions through the 3rd quarter have also positioned the Company to commence monetizing Herborium's other Botanical Therapeutics that are ready for market, including our unique Women and Men's Sexual Formulas.



Outlook for the Fourth Quarter of 2017:



Herborium is committed to marketing, distribution and new product launches to further the growth of its business, sales and product awareness in the US and abroad through tothe end of 2017 and beyond.



The Company continues its efforts to increase market penetration and sales for AcnEase in both retail and wholesale sectors. During the last quarter of 2017 Herborium is focusing on new valuable partnerships to maximize Herborium and Herborium's products, media exposure and increasing the Company's brand (corporate and product) equity that will lead to further sales growth and enhanced shareholder value.Specifically, we are looking to new products that provide advantageous co-marketing opportunities and platforms such as our first co-marketed product for acne scars and marks -Rejuvel. Rejuvel has already been launched and generates revenues. Additionally, we recently announced a distribution relationship with UrthMarket (www.urthmarket.com), the biggest GMO-Free healthy marketplace online. UrthMarket is committed to GMO-free, organic and all-natural products only and is currently the leading healthy and GMO-Free monthly snack food subscription service with hundred thousands of members worldwide. Unlike other marketplaces that charge consumers anywhere from $59 - $140 a year in store access fees, UrthMarket has zero monthly or yearly memberships fees. Consumers are set to save millions of dollars a year, with free access to search, discover, share and purchase from the largest selection of healthy and GMO-free products available online including snacks, foods, beverages, supplements, personal care products and other goods. Herborium expects a very profitable relationship with UrthMarket due to the high synergy between both companies target markets.



In closing, the last quarter of 2017 is also dedicated to establishing solid avenues to monetize our proprietary sexual Botanical Therapeutic Formulas and add new products to our dermatological product line. Herborium expects to add at least one more product to its product portfolio going into2018.



Acnease



AcnEase is free of chemicals, hormones, preservatives, gluten, dairy, sugar and GMOs.Named a top beauty pick by Cosmopolitan France in May 2016, AcnEase provides not only a breakthrough treatment for different types of acne but also award winning content (AcnEase Blog is a Winner of the Best Skincare Blog by Healthline for 3 consecutive years) focused on results-driven, life-changing information such as cutting edge educational data on acne, its treatment options, safety related issues, social impact of acne, and tips on coping with every day and special situation skincare problems.



About Herborium Group, Inc.

Herborium Group, Inc. is a Botanical Therapeutics company that develops, licenses and markets proprietary, botanical based medicinal products to consumers and healthcare professionals. The Company's business model focuses on emerging market opportunities spearheaded by the growth of a new market sector located between high-cost, high-risk, ethical pharmaceuticals and commoditized classic nutraceuticals (supplements). The Company uses clinical validation and a proactive regulatory strategy based on the FDA Guidance for Industry: Botanical Drug Products (FDA Guidance 2004) to establish and maintain a differential advantage. Herborium has secured a pipeline of botanical ingredients based products in the areas of dermatological needs, wellness and energy, prostate health, womens health and selected sexual disorders resulting from cardiovascular disease, use of anti-depressants, diabetes, surgical procedures, and other issues. Herborium Group sells its products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and continental Europe through a network of distributors, specialty retailers, and e-commerce.



For more information, please visit www.herborium.com, www.acnease.com, www.acnease.fr, www.acneasesp.com, www.acnease.co.uk.



Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the results of operations and business of Herborium Group, Inc., which involves risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual future results could materially differ from those discussed. The Company intends that such statements about the Company's future expectations, including future revenues and earnings, and all other forward looking statements be subject to the "Safe Harbors" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



