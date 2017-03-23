Herborium Enters the Hispanic Market with Its Signature Product-AcnEase; Company Reconfirms the Up-Listing Strategy

Fort Lee, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2017 --Herborium® Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBRM), www.Herborium.com, a Botanical Therapeutics® Company and the provider of unique all botanical medicinal products (Botanical Therapeutics®) that target dermatological issues such as acne and other health and wellness concerns, announced today that the Company's most established brand AcnEase®, a Botanical Therapeutic® for acne, has been launched in the $1.4 trillion US Hispanic Market.



The Hispanic market is both e-commerce savvy and personal care conscious. Educational and cultural gains made the market a very prominent part of the US and world economy, accounting for over 15% of the US e-commerce market. AcnEase is the ideal product for a market that appreciates natural products.



Hispanic purchasing power has increased at a compound annual growth rate of 7.5%, which is more than twice as fast as the 2.8% growth rate in the total U.S.



The response of the new market to AcnEase is both immediate and very strong. The newly open Spanish language website, www.acnesesp.com, and Herborium launched a Spanish language Social Media strategy and gained the immediate attention of the global Spanish language market. Orders are pouring in from Mexico, Argentina and Spain, and two major Spanish language influencers, Amanda Chic and Nury, have joined the campaign.



Herborium expects to triple its Hispanic Market outreach in 2017. This will have a strong impact on boosting the Company revenues, introducing new products and profitability, as well as accelerating the Company's ability to reach other strategic goals.



On Uptick Newswire's Stock Day Podcast, https://upticknewswire.com/ceo-dr-agnes-olszewski-herborium-group-talks-sales-focus-2017/, Herborium CEO Dr. Agnes P. Olszewski confirmed the Company's commitment to up-list and to work towards increasing shareholder value.



About Herborium Group, Inc.

Herborium Group, Inc. is a botanical therapeutics® company that develops, licenses and markets proprietary, botanical based medicinal products to consumers and healthcare professionals. The Company's business model focuses on emerging market opportunities spearheaded by the growth of a new market sector located between high-cost, high-risk, ethical pharmaceuticals and commoditized classic nutraceuticals (supplements). The Company uses clinical validation and a proactive regulatory strategy based on the FDA Guidance for Industry: Botanical Drug Products (FDA Guidance 2004) to establish and maintain a differential advantage. Herborium has secured a pipeline of botanical ingredients based products in the areas of dermatological needs, wellness and energy, prostate health, women's health and selected sexual disorders resulting from cardiovascular disease, use of anti-depressants, diabetes, surgical procedures, and other issues. Herborium Group sells its products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and continental Europe through a network of distributors, specialty retailers, and e-commerce.



For more information, please visit www.herborium.com, www.acnease.com, www.acnease.fr.



