Herborium Exceeds 2015 Sales for Black Friday and Cyber Monday by 105%

Herborium® Group, Inc. (OTCPink:HBRM), www.Herborium.com, a Botanical Therapeutics® Company and the provider of unique all botanical medicinal products (Botanical Therapeutics®) targeting dermatological issues such as acne, and other health and wellness concerns, announced today that its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales results for its leading product AcnEase grew 105% over the same sales event in 2015.



The series of sales and Social Media events associated with Black Friday and Cyber Monday, drew unprecedented sales from the USA, Canada and Australia doubling the 2015 sales and supporting brand recognition for AcnEase that will resonate in additional future sales.



The Company will continue its marketing push for the Holiday adding a special series of events targeting the rapidly growing markets for AcnEase in France and Spain that are not familiar with Black Friday and Cyber Monday marketing events.



Recent sales results continue to surpass Herborium's 2015 performance confirming expectations for record 2016 results especially since the combined sales for the first three quarters of 2016 grew by 14% in comparison to the same period of 2015.



Over 75 million people have acne in the USA. Seventy five percent of all individuals will suffer from acne at some point in their lives. The acne treatment and prevention market is growing while at the same time no new products are emerging and the number of previously used treatments is dwindling or restricted because of recognized health concerns. (Accutane, antibiotics, oral contraceptives as examples) The average age of the acne sufferer has increased during the past decade from 21 years old to 26 years old, making adult acne an epidemic.



AcnEase® is a systemic, proprietary all herbal product that contains no chemicals and has demonstrated up to 96% efficacy in eliminating and preventing acne breakouts with no adverse side effects. From a regulatory perspective, AcnEase is considered a nutraceutical allowing AcnEase to take advantage of the rapid global growth of the nutraceutical market. For instance, the global nutraceutical market is valued at around USD 250 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach around USD 385 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2016 to 2021. US nutraceutical market has dominated this growth accounting for ~ 36% of this growth.



"The Company's growth in the USA and abroad continues and Herborium will announce shortly new sales initiatives for 2017 to further support this growth. We look forward to the very strong ending of 2016, and a very successful 2017". Commented Dr. Agnes P. Olszewski, CEO and Chairwoman of Herborium Group.



Herborium Group, Inc. is a botanical therapeutics® company that develops, licenses and markets proprietary, botanical based medicinal products to consumers and healthcare professionals. The Company's business model focuses on emerging market opportunities spearheaded by the growth of a new market sector located between high-cost, high-risk, ethical pharmaceuticals and commoditized classic nutraceuticals (supplements). The Company uses clinical validation and a proactive regulatory strategy based on the FDA Guidance for Industry: Botanical Drug Products (FDA Guidance 2004) to establish and maintain a differential advantage. Herborium has secured a pipeline of botanical ingredients based products in the areas of dermatological needs, wellness and energy, prostate health, women's health and selected sexual disorders Herborium Group sells its products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and continental Europe through a network of distributors, specialty retailers, and e-commerce.



For more information, please visit http://www.herborium.com, http://www.acnease.com, http://www.acnease.fr and http://www.acneasesp.com



This release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the results of operations and business of Herborium Group, Inc., which involves risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual future results could materially differ from those discussed. The Company intends that such statements about the Company's future expectations, including future revenues and earnings, and all other forward looking statements be subject to the "Safe Harbors" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



Herborium Group, Inc.

Email: InvestorsRelations@Herborium.com or DrAgnes@Herborium.com



