Herborium Flagship Product AcnEase Featured in National Beauty Expert Holiday Beauty Gift Guide

Stacy Cox, nationally regarded beauty, fashion and lifestyle correspondent, and licensed esthetician, is a 15-year broadcast industry veteran who works with KTLA in LA, Fox 5 in NY, Dr. Oz, The View ,and E!, as well as Access Hollywood and OWN.



Stacy discusses AcnEase and says, "I've been an esthetician 6 days a week for 17 years since January of 1999. This is the first natural option to heal and minimize the appearance of acne with NO side effects that I've come across. This is both ground breaking and revolutionary in my eyes and from my aesthetic perspective, has the ability to dramatically change people's lives for the better both physically and emotionally." She goes on to say, "For holiday 2016, gifting someone possibly his or her first opportunity for a clear, glowing complexion is a gift you simply can't put a price on! They'll have gratitude towards you forever."



Over 80 million people have acne in the USA alone. Seventy five percent of all individuals will suffer from acne at some point of their lives. The acne treatment and prevention market is growing while at the same time no new products are emerging and the number of previously used treatments is dwindling or restricted because of recognized health concerns. (Accutane, antibiotics, oral contraceptives as examples) The average age of the acne sufferer has increased during the past decade from 21 years old to 26 years old, making adult acne an epidemic.



AcnEase® is a systemic, proprietary all herbal product that contains no chemicals and has demonstrated up to 96% efficacy in eliminating and preventing acne breakouts with no adverse side effects. From a regulatory perspective, AcnEase is considered a nutraceutical allowing AcnEase to take advantage of the rapid global growth of the nutraceutical market. For instance, the global nutraceutical market is valued at around USD 250 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach around USD 385 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2016 to 2021. US nutraceutical market has dominated this growth accounting for ~ 36% of this growth.



"We are truly excited to work with someone as talented as Stacy. She has been our personal cheerleader, and such an influential asset to us. We are very thankful to be partnered with her, and look forward to many more future collaborations", says Dr. Agnes Olszewski, CEO of Herborium.



The AcnEase blog was also named one of the top skincare blogs by Healthline for the second consecutive year (2015 and 2016). This brand exposure is a great addition to Herborium and the AcnEase® brand strategy. Since May of 2015, both AcnEase and Herborium are gaining major traction on social media (Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, Facebook) with a combined increase in the number of followers over 1000%.



Herborium remains very optimistic about growing its business and the results to be achieved in 2016. The rising interest in Botanical Therapeutics® among consumers, medical professionals and medical communities at large, serve as a solid foundation for the company's future growth.



