Herborium Group Extends Its Historical Revenue for the First Months of 2017 and Preliminary Guidance for 3rd Quarter Is Strong

Fort Lee, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2017 --Herborium® Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBRM), www.Herborium.com, a Botanical Therapeutics® Company and the provider of unique all botanical medicinal products (Botanical Therapeutics®) that target dermatological issues such as acne, and other health concerns including women sexual health, energy depletion and male sexual health, announced today that the first half of 2017 marks the highest semi-annual six sale in the Company's history with 21% growth in revenues comparing to the same 6 months period of 2016.



In addition to the sales growth In the first 6 months of 2017, the Company has also achieved other milestones -



- AcnEase US Facebook exceeded 75,000 likes and AcnEase France Facebook exceeded 60,000 likes



- The company entered $1.4 trillion US Hispanic Market



- The Company's blog was selected the Best Skincare Blog on the Internet the 3rd consecutive year (2015, 2016, 2017)- the distinction that significantly increases Herborium's and AcnEase brand equity and supports further increase in sales.



- Herborium launched strong efforts to monetize its organic women sexual product Lasting Pleasure through licensing and distribution partnerships, and was met with overnight high level interest form the potential partners and the public.



Outlook for the remaining half of 2017 is very optimistic.:



The global nutraceutical market was valued at about $250 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach around $385 billion by the year 2021. The United States nutraceutical market has dominated this growth, accounting for approximately 36% of this growth. Herborium is in the excellent position to take advantage of this opportunity through adding new exciting products to its products portfolio, and through its efforts to increase market penetration in both retail and wholesale sectors.



About Herborium Group, Inc.

Herborium Group, Inc. is a Botanical Therapeutics® company that develops, licenses and markets proprietary, botanical based medicinal products to consumers and healthcare professionals. The Company's business model focuses on emerging market opportunities spearheaded by the growth of a new market sector located between high-cost, high-risk, ethical pharmaceuticals and commoditized classic nutraceuticals (supplements). The Company uses clinical validation and a proactive regulatory strategy based on the FDA Guidance for Industry: Botanical Drug Products (FDA Guidance 2004) to establish and maintain a differential advantage. Herborium has secured a pipeline of botanical ingredients based products in the areas of dermatological needs, wellness and energy, prostate health, women's health and selected sexual disorders resulting from cardiovascular disease, use of anti-depressants, diabetes, surgical procedures, and other issues. Herborium Group sells its products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and continental Europe through a network of distributors, specialty retailers, and e-commerce.



For more information, please visit www.herborium.com, www.acnease.com, www.acnease.fr.www.acneasesp.com, www.acnease.co.uk.



Safe Harbor Statement: This release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the results of operations and business of Herborium Group, Inc., which involves risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual future results could materially differ from those discussed. The Company intends that such statements about the Company's future expectations, including future revenues and earnings, and all other forward looking statements be subject to the "Safe Harbors" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



Contact Information:

Herborium Group, Inc.

Email: Investors Relations @Herborium.com



Source: Uptick Newswire