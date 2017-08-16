Herborium Group, Inc. New Product Roll-out Announced. Acne Scars Product Launched for Beta Market Testing

Fort Lee, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/16/2017 --Herborium Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBRM), www.Herborium.com, a Botanical Therapeutics® Company and the provider of unique all botanical medicinal products (Botanical Therapeutics®) announced today that it has started the roll-out of the new products by launching the topical acne scar product (www.acnease.com). This introduction of a plant cells and antigravity technology based product, Rejuvel 3D, allows Herborium to use its brand equity and increase revenues with a nominal increase of the marketing and fulfillment cost. The carefully selected addition to AcnEase Regimens speeds up collagen production and skin turnover helping to reduce acne scars, to eliminate acne marks and spots while moisturizing and rejuvenating the skin. This unique combination of benefits allows Herborium to enter into the global facial rejuvenation market that is estimated to expand from a value of US$18 Bn in 2014 to a value of US$26.5 Bn by 2021. The acne scars treatment market is expected to be worth $34.5 Billion by 2025 | Growth Rate: 9.7%. In addition as people age, acne scars often become more noticeable because our skin loses collagen so the age defying market and acne scar treatment market partially overlap allowing for more economic use of our resources. The introduction of this product will be the first of many planned collaborations with other product manufacturers to bring their products to market through our extensive distribution channels.



In addition to the new dermatological product launch, Herborium is preparing a roll-out of two new products under its Sexual Health & Performance Series. The initial products in the series are Lasting Pleasure for Her and Lasting Power for Him with a combined market worth over $10 Billion by 2019.



Lasting Pleasure®, a proprietary, innovative product that increases women's libido, combats the signs of sexual frigidity and fosters receptiveness and the capacity to experience more intensive orgasms. Lasting Pleasure® improves women's sexual satisfaction and unlike topical products and other aphrodisiacs can be used long term to improve and preserve sexual performance for years. The Product has also proven utility in addressing female sexual problems resulting from the use of specific medications (anti-depressants) or hysterectomy and therefore represents a unique product entry into the growing market of female sexual health needs.



Lasting Power® focuses on improving sexual stamina and enhancing libido, staying power and endurance in men.



Lasting Pleasure® and Lasting Power® are unique, all herbal scientifically developed complex herbal formulas are safe and efficacious alternatives to commonly-prescribed erectile dysfunction (ED) medications or other sexual enhancers. One-of-a-kind Sexual Botanical Therapeutic® for Women allows for both partners to improve their satisfaction in a healthy yet dramatic way.



The Company has manufactured an initial 10,000 units of each product as starting inventory to begin its market launch of the Sexual Health & Performance Series. The early stages of our market launch will be directed towards developing proper partnerships with an extensive customer base in the sexual health and performance market such as the platform we have developed in the acne and beauty space.



About Herborium Group, Inc.

Herborium Group, Inc. is a botanical therapeutics® company that develops, licenses and markets proprietary, botanical based medicinal products to consumers and healthcare professionals. The Company's business model focuses on emerging market opportunities spearheaded by the growth of a new market sector located between high cost, high-risk, ethical pharmaceuticals and commoditized classic nutraceuticals (supplements). The Company uses clinical validation and a proactive regulatory strategy based on the FDA Guidance for Industry: Botanical Drug Products (FDA Guidance 2004) to establish and maintain a differential advantage. Herborium has secured a pipeline of botanical ingredients based products in the areas of dermatological needs, wellness and energy, prostate health, women's health and selected sexual disorders Herborium Group sells its products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and continental Europe through a network of distributors, specialty retailers, and ecommerce. For more information, please visit www.herborium.com, www.acnease.com, www.acnease.fr and www.acneassp.com.



Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the results of operations and business of Herborium Group, Inc., which involves risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual future results could materially differ from those discussed. The Company intends that such statements about the Company's future expectations, including future revenues and earnings, and all other forward looking statements be subject to the "Safe Harbors" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



