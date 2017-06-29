Herborium Group Inc., to Enter Into Partnership for Asian Markets; Distribution and Additional Products Access Discussed

Fort Lee, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2017 --Herborium® Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBRM), www.Herborium.com, a Botanical Therapeutics® Company and the provider of unique all botanical medicinal products (Botanical Therapeutics®) targeting dermatological issues such as acne and acne scars, and other health and wellness concerns including women and men sexual health and energy deficiency has announced today that the company is currently pursuing engagement with potential interested partners that will provide access to Asian markets for Herborium Botanical Therapeutics® while extending the Company's US natural and organic health and wellness product portfolio through additional product offering and manufacturing capabilities. The contemplated business combination has a significant value to the Company providing for a potential for multi-million dollar revenues within next 12-24 months. We will inform investors about the progress of this initiative and wherever LOI is crafted.



The Asian market is assessed to have over 200 million acne sufferers. The total global market for acne treatment is over $4 billion a year, with the spending on skin conditions growing at a rate of over 11 percent per year. Due to environmental conditions and social demand, more and more individuals seek specialty treatment of acne and related skin conditions.



Asian market for natural sexual enhancement products dominates the space with over 70% of the $1.5 Billion of a natural sexual products market being generated in Asia. Herborium Lasting Pleasure formula for women and Lasting Power formula for men are an perfect fit for this demand.



About Herborium Group, Inc.

Herborium Group, Inc. is a botanical therapeutics® company that develops, licenses and markets proprietary, botanical based medicinal products to consumers and healthcare professionals. The Company's business model focuses on emerging market opportunities spearheaded by the growth of a new market sector located between high-cost, high-risk, ethical pharmaceuticals and commoditized classic nutraceuticals (supplements). The Company uses clinical validation and a proactive regulatory strategy based on the FDA Guidance for Industry: Botanical Drug Products (FDA Guidance 2004) to establish and maintain a differential advantage. Herborium has secured a pipeline of botanical ingredients based products in the areas of dermatological needs, wellness and energy, prostate health, women's health and selected sexual disorders Herborium Group sells its products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and continental Europe through a network of distributors, specialty retailers, and e-commerce. For more information, please visit www.herborium.com, www.acnease.com, www.acnease.fr and www.acneassp.com.



Safe Harbor Statement:

Contact Information:

Herborium Group, Inc.

