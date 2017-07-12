Herborium Group Inc., to Enter Multi-Level Marketing Space

Fort Lee, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2017 --Herborium® Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBRM), www.Herborium.com, a Botanical Therapeutics® Company and the provider of unique all botanical medicinal products (Botanical Therapeutics®) targeting dermatological issues such as acne and acne scars, and other health and wellness concerns including women and men sexual health and energy deficiency has announced today that the company is planning to enter Multi Level Marketing Space also known as referral marketing and is presently in talks with two potential partners in this space. One potential partner is interested to market Herborium AcnEase Skin Management System while another well established national MLM company would focus on Herborium's Sexual Botanical Therapeutics. We will keep our shareholders abreast with the progress of this initiative.



According to Direct Selling Association, an industry group 2016 multi-level marketing distributors generated sales of $36 billion in the USA alone. Worldwide Muti-Level Marketing grossed $160 billion.



What creates an additional opportunity for Herborium products is the fact that wellness products are the highest grossing products among MLM products category and account for close to 15 % of all sales. Wellness products are also the fastest growing segment of the MLM market in the US and worldwide.



In addition to the on-going talks, Herborium plans to attend the Annual MLM Conference in Las Vegas October 26 and 27, 2017 to scope the space and generate additional leads and opportunities.



About Herborium Group, Inc.

Herborium Group, Inc. is a botanical therapeutics® company that develops, licenses and markets proprietary, botanical based medicinal products to consumers and healthcare professionals. The Company's business model focuses on emerging market opportunities spearheaded by the growth of a new market sector located between high-cost, high-risk, ethical pharmaceuticals and commoditized classic nutraceuticals (supplements). The Company uses clinical validation and a proactive regulatory strategy based on the FDA Guidance for Industry: Botanical Drug Products(FDA Guidance 2004) to establish and maintain a differential advantage. Herborium has secured a pipeline of botanical ingredients based products in the areas of dermatological needs, wellness and energy, prostate health, women's health and selected sexual disorders Herborium Group sells its products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and continental Europe through a network of distributors, specialty retailers, and e-commerce.



For more information, please visit www.herborium.com, www.acnease.com, www.acnease.fr and www.acneassp.com.



