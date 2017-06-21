Herborium Group "Lasting Pleasure" Organic, All Herbal Sexual Health Product for Woman on Fast Track for License and Distribution Agreements

Fort Lee, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2017 --Herborium Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBRM), a Botanical Therapeutics Company and the provider of unique, all botanical medicines (Botanical Therapeutics®) announced today that due to the high level of interest in its Sexual Health product, "Lasting Pleasure" is on fast track for license and distribution agreements.



Women's sexual health is a part of a $1.5 billion natural sexual product market and is quickly becoming an enormous opportunity as the topic becomes less taboo and is more openly discussed in popular media. In fact it is this exposure and increased popularity that has attracted many affiliates that have traditionally focused on male enhancement as they realize the sales opportunity that also exists in the female sexual enhancement market.



The only FDA approved drug to treat female sexual dissatisfaction or dysfunction, Addyi, has had little success in the market due to serious side effects. Developed by Sprout Pharmaceuticals and licensed to Valeant Addyi has performed very poorly owing to only a 10% better performance than placebo and its serious cardiovascular side effects including possibility of a stroke while taken with alcohol. Recent information from BioWorld Today suggests Addyi may be pulled from the market leaving Lasting Pleasure "as the only contender in this exponentially growing market. In contrast to Addyi, Lasting Pleasure can be administered with alcohol without any side effects, works immediately as well as long term and its initial confirmatory studies indicate over 85% customer satisfaction.



At some point in their lives, nearly all women experience low levels of sexual desire. The problem may result from hormonal fluctuations associated with pregnancy, childbearing, peri-menopause or menopausal change and also some medications, stress, exhaustion or environmental factors that can all contribute to sexual dysfunction and dissatisfaction.



Herborium Group has come a long way over the years and the time has now come to diversify and enter into a very strong sector of Organic Women Sexual Health, especially since Herborium's brand equity in women market has been very well established with AcnEase®, the Company's lead dermatological Botanical Therapeutic for acne that shows 15 consecutive quarters of sales growth. In addition, due to its unprecedented safety profile and convenience of use Lasting Pleasure can serve both therapeutic and recreational markets for sexual health products what significantly increases the interest of potential domestic and foreign partners.



About Herborium Group, Inc.

Herborium Group, Inc., a botanical therapeutics company that develops, license and markets proprietary, botanical based medicinal products to consumers and healthcare professionals. The Company business model focuses on emerging market opportunities spearheaded by the growth of a new market sector located between high-cost, high-risk, ethical pharmaceuticals and commoditized classic nutraceuticals (supplements). The Company uses clinical validation and a proactive regulatory strategy based on the FDA Guidance for Industry: Botanical Drug Products (FDA Guidance 2004) to establish and maintain a differential advantage. Herborium has secured a pipeline of botanical ingredients based products in the areas of dermatological needs, wellness and energy, prostate health, womens health and selected sexual disorders resulting from cardiovascular disease, use of anti-depressants, diabetes, surgical procedures, and other problems. Herborium Group sells its products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and continental Europe through a network of distributors, specialty retailers, and e-commerce.



For more information, please visit www.herborium.com, www.acnease.com, www.acnease.fr and www.acneasesp.com.



