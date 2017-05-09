Herborium Group Reports 50% Growth in Sales in French Market in 2016 Focus on Wholesale in 2017

Fort Lee, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/09/2017 --Herborium® Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBRM), www.Herborium.com, a Botanical Therapeutics® Company and the provider of unique, all botanical medicines (Botanical Therapeutics®) announced today that sales of AcnEase®, the Company's proprietary all botanical acne treatment, in French market increased 50% in comparison to 2016. The gross margin increased from 63.5% to 66.5% and the value of single order increase by over 18%.



France is the 4th largest market in the world ($7 billion). Its beauty market is the second largest in the world surpassed only by the US market. Skin care is the main beauty expense growing exponentially in France with 33% of the market.



France is also a very strong participant in over $3 trillion global wellness markets.



86% of French consumers use at least one natural personal care, nutritional or natural cosmetic product. This trend is even more prevailing among women (93%) and the 18-24 years old (91%) that represent the largest acne affected market segments in France. Over 25% of French, 65 million in population (not including overseas territories), are affected by acne. The natural cosmetics market in France has increased by approximately 20% every year since 2005 and had reached over €600 million in 2016.



As a part of its global strategy and to realize the opportunity afforded by AcnEase special status as both beauty and wellness product Herborium launched a wholly designated French website www.acnease.fr in 2014.



AcnEase® Social Media Strategy in France has been very successful and grew 500% in 2016 compared to 2015. AcnEase French Facebook following has over 70,000 featured by top bloggers while its YouTube personalities in France accumulated over 5 million followers. AcnEase supporters in France include, among others: Coline (et pourqois Coline), EnjoyPhoenix, one of the biggest Youtuber in France featured on French TV and in the legendary Elle Magazine, Sweet Honey Bee: a leading blogger focusing on young women with acne and Sandrea 26 France, one of the most prominent influencers in France. With 1 million subscribers on Youtube, 37,000 fans on Facebook and 1 million followers on Instagram.



During the past year AcnEae has also won a recognition of a more traditional media in France and had been featured in Cosmopolitan Magazine in May of 2016 and in January 2017 side by side with Lancome products as a top pick of the month, and as one of the most innovative and recommended products for acne.Cosmopolitan Magazine is one of the best-selling women's magazines (average women's age 34) in France and reaches more than 3,300,000 readers each month in this country alone.



AcnEase e-commerce success that Herborium continue to further also provides an excellent foundation for the next step in French market penetration that is wholesale and retail market. In 2017 Herborium focuses on establishing the relationship with such leading retailers in France as Parashop, the leader in "parapharmacie" on the French market with 69 stores in France, 4 in Italy and 2016 sales of over 135 million Euro and Giphar (Groupement Independant de PHARrmaciens independants). The aforementioned efforts will allow to grow French sales by double digits again in 2017.



Herborium Group, Inc., a botanical therapeutics® company that develops, license and markets proprietary, botanical based medicinal products to consumers and healthcare professionals. The Company business model focuses on emerging market opportunities spearheaded by the growth of a new market sector located between high-cost, high-risk, ethical pharmaceuticals and commoditized classic nutraceuticals (supplements). The Company uses clinical validation and a proactive regulatory strategy based on the FDA Guidance for Industry: Botanical Drug Products (FDA Guidance 2004) to establish and maintain a differential advantage. Herborium has secured a pipeline of botanical ingredients based products in the areas of dermatological needs, wellness and energy, prostate health, women's health and selected sexual disorders resulting from cardiovascular disease, use of anti-depressants, diabetes, surgical procedures, and other problems. Herborium Group sells its products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and continental Europe through a network of distributors, specialty retailers, and e-commerce.



