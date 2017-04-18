Herborium Reports 20% Increase in Gross Profit for First Quarter of 2017

Fort Lee, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/18/2017 --Herborium® Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBRM), www.Herborium.com, a Botanical Therapeutics® Company and the provider of unique all botanical medicinal products (Botanical Therapeutics®) that target dermatological issues such as acne, and other health and wellness concerns, announced today that its First Quarter of 2017 is marked by two-digit growth of the Company's Revenues and Gross Profit in comparison to the same period of 2016.



The Achievements of the Q1, 2017:



- Herborium's revenue increased 18% in comparison to Q1, 2016, to approximately $223,000 in sales.



- The Company's gross profit increased 20%, over Q1, 2016, to $135,500 in 2017.



- Operating income loss was decreased 80% in comparison to operating income loss in Q1, 2016



- The Gross margin remained unchanged at the healthy 65%



- AcnEase US Facebook exceeded 75,000 likes and AcnEase France Facebook exceeded 55,000 likes



- In the First Quarter of 2017 the company built the high quality Spanish Website and Social Media platform for AcnEase to prepare monetization of the $1.4 trillion US Hispanic Market opportunity



The above milestones are an integral part of the Company's growth strategy and its efforts to increase shareholders value. In addition to the above, the First Quarter of 2017 also brought the following important brand and sales building accomplishments:



- The Company established relationship with a number of top new influencers in USA, France, Canada, Spain and Argentina to increase global brand visibility.



- The Company initiated number of efforts to increase wholesale distribution of AcnEase that becomes one of the focal point of marketing effort in 2017.



- The Company is pursuing the number of venues to monetize its sexual Botanical Therapeutics.



- The Company identified and secured the product extension and products line extension opportunities for AcnEase Skin Management System planned to be introduced in 2017.



Outlook for 2017:



Herborium remains very optimistic about growing its business, sales and product awareness in the US and abroad.,



The Company continues its efforts to increase market penetration in both retail and wholesale sectors with the latest becoming a priority in 2017.



The Company also continues to decrease costs and retire debt. While the Company is still recognizing the expenses associated with developing new markets and preparing the launch of new products Herborium continues its growth, its search for partners and creative financing opportunities to support this growth.



The global nutraceutical market was valued at about $250 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach around $385 billion by the year 2021. The United States nutraceutical market has dominated this growth, accounting for approximately 36% of this growth. Herborium is both excellently prepared and committed to take advantage of this opportunity.



About Herborium Group, Inc.

Herborium Group, Inc. is a Botanical Therapeutics® company that develops, licenses and markets proprietary, botanical based medicinal products to consumers and healthcare professionals. The Company's business model focuses on emerging market opportunities spearheaded by the growth of a new market sector located between high-cost, high-risk, ethical pharmaceuticals and commoditized classic nutraceuticals (supplements). The Company uses clinical validation and a proactive regulatory strategy based on the FDA Guidance for Industry: Botanical Drug Products (FDA Guidance 2004) to establish and maintain a differential advantage. Herborium has secured a pipeline of botanical ingredients based products in the areas of dermatological needs, wellness and energy, prostate health, women's health and selected sexual disorders resulting from cardiovascular disease, use of anti-depressants, diabetes, surgical procedures, and other issues. Herborium Group sells its products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and continental Europe through a network of distributors, specialty retailers, and e-commerce.



