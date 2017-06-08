Herborium Reports 23% Increase in Sales for Second Quarter of 2017

Fort Lee, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2017 --Herborium® Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBRM), www.Herborium.com, a Botanical Therapeutics® Company and the provider of unique all botanical medicinal products (Botanical Therapeutics®) that target dermatological issues such as acne, and other health and wellness concerns, announced today that initial review of the Second Quarter of 2017 shows 23% increase in Company's sales is in comparison to the same period of 2016.



The 23% increase in Herborium's revenue marks the 15th consecutive quarter of sales growth of the Company's proprietary, all herbal ingredients based acne treatment AcnEase and is attributed to successful execution of the specific aspects of Herborium Marketing Strategy.



Opening of Hispanic Market in March 2017.



$1.4 trillion Hispanic market is an ideal match for Herborium products and account for over 15% of the US e-commerce market. Hispanic purchasing power has increased at a compound annual growth rate of 7.5%, which is more than twice as fast as the 2.8% growth rate in the total U.S.



Increasing the wholesale distribution.



Increasing Amazon sales



Very successful Social Media Strategy.



AcnEase US Facebook exceeds now 85,000 likes and AcnEase France Facebook exceeds 75,000 likes. AcnEase Spanish Facebeook grew 5000% in first 6 weeks after it has been launched



AcnEase Blog has been ranked No 1 acne skincare blog on Internet the 3rd consecutive year (2015, 2016, 2017)



Outlook for the rest of 2017:



Herborium remains very optimistic about further growing its business, sales and product awareness in the US and abroad for the remaining half of 2017.



The Company continues its efforts to increase market penetration in both retail and wholesale sectors.



The global nutraceutical market was valued at about $250 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach around $385 billion by the year 2021. The United States nutraceutical market has dominated this growth, accounting for approximately 36% of this growth. Herborium is both excellently prepared and committed to take advantage of this opportunity.



About Herborium Group, Inc.

Herborium Group, Inc. is a Botanical Therapeutics® company that develops, licenses and markets proprietary, botanical based medicinal products to consumers and healthcare professionals. The Company's business model focuses on emerging market opportunities spearheaded by the growth of a new market sector located between high-cost, high-risk, ethical pharmaceuticals and commoditized classic nutraceuticals (supplements). The Company uses clinical validation and a proactive regulatory strategy based on the FDA Guidance for Industry: Botanical Drug Products(FDA Guidance 2004) to establish and maintain a differential advantage. Herborium has secured a pipeline of botanical ingredients based products in the areas of dermatological needs, wellness and energy, prostate health, women's health and selected sexual disorders resulting from cardiovascular disease, use of anti-depressants, diabetes, surgical procedures, and other issues. Herborium Group sells its products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and continental Europe through a network of distributors, specialty retailers, and e-commerce.



For more information, please visit www.herborium.com, www.acnease.com, www.acnease.fr.www.acneasesp.com, www.acnease.co.uk.



Safe Harbor Statement: This release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the results of operations and business of Herborium Group, Inc., which involves risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual future results could materially differ from those discussed. The Company intends that such statements about the Company's future expectations, including future revenues and earnings, and all other forward looking statements be subject to the "Safe Harbors" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



Contact Information:

Herborium Group, Inc.

Email: Investors Relations @Herborium.com or DrAgnes@Herborium.com



Source: Uptick Newswire