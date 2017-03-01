Herborium Reports an 18.3% Increase in Sales and Positive Cash Flow for 2016

Fort Lee, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/01/2017 --Herborium® Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBRM), www.Herborium.com, a Botanical Therapeutics® Company and the provider of unique all botanical medicinal products (Botanical Therapeutics®) that target dermatological issues such as acne, and other health and wellness concerns, is proud to announce that Herborium finished 2016 as the first positive cash flow year. As indicated in our Annual Report for 2016, this year has been rich in important developments and represents a pivotal milestone for the Company's growth.



- Herborium's revenue increased by 18.3 % (by approximately $130,000) to approximately $843,000 in sales in comparison to 2015.



- The Company's gross profit increased by 16.3%, approximately $75,000 over 2015, to $530,000 in 2016.



- Operating income loss was eliminated and the Company went from a loss in 2015 to slight profit in 2016.



- The Company net loss for 2016 decreased by 40%, from $87,000 in 2015 to $54,000 in 2016.



- The Company's Acne blog was ranked on "The Best Skincare Blogs of 2016" by Healthline for the SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR.



- AcnEase Facebook reached close to 67,000 likes.



- AcnEase was featured TWICE as a unique acne treatment and beauty pick in Cosmopolitan Magazine in France.



Outlook for 2017:



- Herborium remains very optimistic about growing its business, sales and product awareness due to the steady growth of the AcnEase® brand in the US and abroad, as well as new products to enter the market in 2017.



- The Company continues its efforts to increase market penetration in both retail and wholesale sectors with the latest becoming a priority in 2017.



- The Company also continues to decrease costs and retire debt. While the Company is still recognizing the expenses associated with developing and preparing the launch of new products, 2016 was the first year for positive cash flow for Herborium.



- Herborium will continue its growth and its search for partners and creative financing opportunities to support this growth. The global nutraceutical market was valued at about USD $250 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach around USD $385 billion by the year 2021. The United States nutraceutical market has dominated this growth, accounting for approximately 36% of the growth.



