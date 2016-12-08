Herborium Sales to HUT Group LLC Doubled in 2016

Fort Lee, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2016 --Herborium® Group, Inc. (OTCPink:HBRM), http://www.Herborium.com, a Botanical Therapeutics® Company and the provider of unique all botanical medicines (Botanical Therapeutics®) focused on unmet medical and wellness needs, announced today that the sale of Herborium's lead product AcnEase® to HUT Group, LLC., the largest global e commerce retailer of wellness and beauty products, doubled in 2016 in comparison to 2015.



AcnEase® www.acnease.com, www.acnease.fr, is a systemic, proprietary, all herbal product that contains no chemicals and has demonstrated up to 96% efficacy in eliminating and preventing acne breakouts. In addition, AcnEase has not been associated with any adverse side effects for short term and long term use. From a regulatory perspective, AcnEase is considered a nutraceutical allowing Herborium to take advantage of the rapid global growth of the nutraceutical market.



The burgeoning nutraceutical and wellness market derives its strength from consumer's view of nutritional products being the key to managing health, and the growing trend to focus on prevention instead of reaction to health issues. The global nutraceutical market was valued at ~ USD 250 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach ~ USD 385 billion by 2021.



Herborium Group's products and expertise in developing proprietary, all herbal medicinal formulas (Botanical Therapeutics®) with a proven record of efficacy, represents an ideal fit with new, nutraceutical market trends, as well as more demanding CGMP manufacturing standards for the industry.



The HUT Group websites are Europe's fastest growing online lifestyle, health & and beauty destination. The Hut Group has also established a growing foothold in many other geographical regions and supports close to 200 million global website visitors, ~10 million customers and over 10 million orders worldwide. Their Internet e commerce destinations include such on line stores as www.myprotein.com; www.LookFantastic.com; www.lookfanatsic.fr; www.beautyexpert.com, www.mankind.co.uk and number of other regional websites and on line stores.



"We are very excited about the present sales growth of AcnEase® on HUT's unique "end to end" technology platform. With potential for a million page views daily our Botanical Therapeutics® will reach millions of customers in Europe and Asia. Together with Hut's marketing experts we are working on making AcnEase a "£1,000,000 baby" on the HUT platform." commented Dr. Agnes P. Olszewski, CEO and Chairwoman of Herborium.



About Herborium Group, Inc.

Herborium Group, Inc. is some botanical therapeutics® company that develops, licenses and markets proprietary, botanical based medicinal products to consumers and healthcare professionals. The Company's business model focuses on emerging market opportunities spearheaded by the growth of a new market sector located between high-cost, high-risk, ethical pharmaceuticals and commoditized classic nutraceuticals (supplements). The Company uses clinical validation and a proactive regulatory strategy based on the FDA Guidance for Industry: Botanical Drug Products (FDA Guidance 2004) to establish and maintain a differential advantage. Herborium has secured a pipeline of botanical ingredients based products in the areas of dermatological needs, wellness and energy, prostate health, women's health and selected sexual disorders Herborium Group sells its products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and continental Europe through a network of distributors, specialty retailers, and e-commerce.



For more information, please visit www.herborium.com, www.acnease.com, www.acnease.fr and www.acneassp.com



Safe Harbor Statement: This release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the results of operations and business of Herborium Group, Inc., which involves risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual future results could materially differ from those discussed. The Company intends that such statements about the Company's future expectations, including future revenues and earnings, and all other forward looking statements be subject to the "Safe Harbors" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



Contact Information:

Herborium Group, Inc.

Email: InvestorsRelations@Herborium.com or DrAgnes@Herborium.com



Source: Uptick Newswire