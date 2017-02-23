Herborium Signature Product AcnEase Featured in Cosmopolitan Magazine as Top Innovative Acne Care Product

Fort Lee, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/23/2017 --Herborium® Group, Inc. (OTCPink:HBRM), www.Herborium.com, a Botanical Therapeutics® Company and the provider of unique all botanical medicinal products (Botanical Therapeutics®) that target dermatological issues such as acne, and other health and wellness concerns, is proud to announce that AcnEase®, Herborium' s signature Botanical Therapeutic® for acne, has been featured for the second time in the past 10 months in the top women's magazine in the world, Cosmopolitan, as one of the most innovative acne treatments. The first time AcnEase was featured in Cosmopolitan was in May 2016 when it appeared side by side with Lancome products as a top pick of the month. In the January/February 2017 issue, AcnEase made its way into the editorial on acne care as one of the most innovative and recommended products for acne.



Cosmopolitan Magazine is one of the best-selling women's magazines (average women's age 34.4) in France and reaches more than 3,300,000 readers each month in this country alone, and 78,000,000 readers in the world. Twenty-five percent of the magazine readers are young men (average age 28.5 years old) that account for a very loyal readership group. Cosmopolitan magazine was established in the USA in 1886 by Hearst and now has 57 editions all around the world.



Over 80 million people have acne in the USA alone. Seventy five percent of all individuals will suffer from acne at some point in their lives. The acne treatment and prevention market is growing while at the same time, no new products are emerging and the number of previously used treatments is dwindling or restricted because of recognized health concerns (examples: Accutane, antibiotics, oral contraceptives).



AcnEase® is a systemic, proprietary all herbal product that contains no chemicals and has demonstrated up to 96% efficacy in eliminating and preventing acne breakouts with no adverse side effects. During the last decade, the average age of an acne sufferer increased from 21 to 26 years old, making adult acne an epidemic. At the same time, a number of standard treatments for acne such as antibiotics or oral contraceptives have been raising serious health concerns from both medical, professional and consumers and are subject to several new restrictions and/or restrictive guidelines.



From a regulatory perspective, AcnEase is considered a nutraceutical allowing it to take advantage of the rapid global growth of the nutraceutical market. For instance, the global nutraceutical market is valued at around 250 billion USD in 2016 and is expected to reach around 385 billion USD by 2021, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2016 to 2021. The US nutraceutical market has dominated this growth accounting for ~ 36% of this growth.



"AcnEase's appearance in Cosmopolitan's first issue of 2017 is a strong reaffirmation for our brand strategy and a unique value represented by our product. The fact that AcnEase has been featured by Cosmopolitan magazine for the second time during the past 10 months is a clear testimonial to our strong position and recognition in the French marketplace, which is the second largest beauty market in the world. Combining these meaningful events with the rising interest in Botanical Therapeutics® among consumers and medical professionals in the USA and around the world, this affirmation serves as a solid foundation for the company's future successful expansion," commented Dr. Agnes P. Olszewski, Herborium CEO and Charwomen.



About Herborium Group, Inc.

Herborium Group, Inc. is a botanical therapeutics® company that develops, licenses and markets proprietary, botanical based medicinal products to consumers and healthcare professionals. The Company's business model focuses on emerging market opportunities spearheaded by the growth of a new market sector located between high-cost, high-risk, ethical pharmaceuticals and commoditized classic nutraceuticals (supplements). The Company uses clinical validation and a proactive regulatory strategy based on the FDA Guidance for Industry: Botanical Drug Products (FDA Guidance 2004) to establish and maintain a differential advantage. Herborium has secured a pipeline of botanical ingredients based products in the areas of dermatological needs, wellness and energy, prostate health, women's health and selected sexual disorders resulting from cardiovascular disease, use of anti-depressants, diabetes, surgical procedures, and other issues. Herborium Group sells its products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and continental Europe through a network of distributors, specialty retailers, and e-commerce.



For more information, please visit www.herborium.com, www.acnease.com, www.acnease.fr.



