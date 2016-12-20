Herborium Signature Product AcnEase Featured on Top Rated National Television Program

Fort Lee, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2016 --Herborium® Group, Inc. (OTCPINK:HBRM), www.Herborium.com, a Botanical Therapeutics® Company and the provider of unique all botanical medicinal products (Botanical Therapeutics®) that target dermatological issues such as acne, and other health and wellness concerns, is proud to announce that AcnEase®, Herborium' s signature Botanical Therapeutic® for acne has been featured on Good Day Sacramento, the top-rated morning program in Sacramento - San Francisco area as a "holiday sanity survival product". AcnEase was presented on a beauty segment during the 9am hour PST on Sunday, 12/18 2016.



http://gooddaysacramento.cbslocal.com/show/latest-video/video-3595136-beauty-expert-stacy-cox/



Good Day Sacramento (KPIX-TV/CBS 5) reaches tens of millions of affluent households from Sacramento to the Bay Area with 60MM monthly unique visitors and 36MM monthly mobile unique visitors. Over 1 in 3 users have a salary of $100,000 or higher.



Stacy Cox, the beauty correspondent who presented AcnEase, is a 15-year broadcast veteran who works on KTLA in LA, Fox 5 in NY, Dr. Oz, The View, E!, Access Hollywood and many more and she is also a nationally recognized licensed esthetician expert.



Stacy discusses AcnEase and says, "I've been an esthetician 6 days a week for 17 years since January of 1999. This is the first natural option to heal and minimize the appearance of acne with NO side effects that I've come across. This is both ground breaking and revolutionary in my eyes and from my aesthetic perspective, can dramatically change people's lives for the better both physically and emotionally."



Over 80 million people have acne in the USA alone. Seventy five percent of all individuals will suffer from acne at some point of their lives. The acne treatment and prevention market is growing while at the same time no new products are emerging and the number of previously used treatments is dwindling or restricted because of recognized health concerns. (Accutane, antibiotics, oral contraceptives as examples) The average age of the acne sufferer has increased during the past



AcnEase® is a systemic, proprietary all herbal product that contains no chemicals and has demonstrated up to 96% efficacy in eliminating and preventing acne breakouts with no adverse side effects. During the last decade, the average age of acne sufferer increase from 21 years old to 26 years old, making adult acne an epidemic. At the same time number of standard treatments for acne such as antibiotics or oral contraceptives has been raising serious health concerns from both medical professional and consumers and are subject several new restrictions and/or restrictive guidelines.



From a regulatory perspective, AcnEase is considered a nutraceutical allowing AcnEase to take advantage of the rapid global growth of the nutraceutical market. For instance, the global nutraceutical market is valued at around USD 250 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach around USD 385 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2016 to 2021. US nutraceutical market has dominated this growth accounting for ~ 36% of this growth.



"This TV event represents an excellent year-ending for Herborium and AcnEase reconfirming our optimism about Herborium results in 2016, solidifying our expectations for the further dynamic growth in 2017. The rising interest in Botanical Therapeutics® among consumers and medical professionals in the USA and around the world, serve as a solid foundation for the company's future successful expansion" commented Dr. Agnes P. Olszewski, Herborium CEO and Charwomen.



About Herborium Group, Inc.

Herborium Group, Inc. is some botanical therapeutics® company that develops, licenses and markets proprietary, botanical based medicinal products to consumers and healthcare professionals. The Company's business model focuses on emerging market opportunities spearheaded by the growth of a new market sector located between high-cost, high-risk, ethical pharmaceuticals and commoditized classic nutraceuticals (supplements). The Company uses clinical validation and a proactive regulatory strategy based on the FDA Guidance for Industry: Botanical Drug Products (FDA Guidance 2004) to establish and maintain a differential advantage. Herborium has secured a pipeline of botanical ingredients based products in the areas of dermatological needs, wellness and energy, prostate health, women's health and selected sexual disorders resulting from cardiovascular disease, use of anti-depressants, diabetes, surgical procedures, and other issues. Herborium Group sells its products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and continental Europe through a network of distributors, specialty retailers, and e-commerce.



For more information, please visit www.herborium.com, www.acnease.com, http://www.acnease.fr



Safe Harbor Statement:

This release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the results of operations and business of Herborium Group, Inc., which involves risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual future results could materially differ from those discussed. The Company intends that such statements about the Company's future expectations, including future revenues and earnings, and all other forward looking statements be subject to the "Safe Harbors" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.



Contact Information:

Herborium Group, Inc.

Email: Investors Relations @Herborium.com or DrAgnes@Herborium.com



Source: Uptick Newswire