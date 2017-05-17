Herborium Signs the Distribution Agreement with Amazon Super Seller Sales Commenced in May 2017

Fort Lee, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2017 --Herborium® Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBRM), www.Herborium.com, a Botanical Therapeutics® Company and the provider of unique all botanical medicinal products (Botanical Therapeutics®) that target dermatological issues such as acne, and other health and wellness concerns, announced today that it signed a Distribution Agreement with Amazon Super-Seller, Golden Team Synergy of California to distribute Herborium's unique Botanical Therapeutic® for acne --AcnEase®.



AcnEase has been successfully sold on Amazon since 2010 and has achieved a significant increase in revenues, numerous orders and average value of the order. The increase in the average value of the order is especially significant since it indicates a growing consumer confidence in Herborium and its products. The average order value of AcnEase on Amazon increased 33% while the number of orders grew 113% since 2014.



The overall growth in revenues, increase in number of customers and the average order value for Amazon based sales has been a pivotal factor in Herborium' s decision to partner with Amazon Golden Team Synergy. Amazon Golden Team Synergy is one of the most prominent and successful Amazon Super-Seller with interest to expending their natural wellness and beauty product base.



According to e-Marketer (August 2016) worldwide retail e commerce reached over 1.9 trillion dollars in 2016 and is expected to reach $4 Trillion in 2020. 2016 retail e commerce sales in North America rise 15.6% this year to reach $423.34 billion, maintaining the area's status as the world's second largest regional e commerce market after Asia. Amazon sales alone for 2016 reached impressive $136 million.



AcnEase provides a total solution for acne sufferers. The 100% botanical, proprietary treatment has a 96% user success rate, and is free of chemicals, hormones, preservatives, gluten, dairy, sugar and GMO's. While providing a uniquely, efficacious and safe product supported by clinical data, the brand is also focused on providing results-driven, life-changing content such as cutting edge educational information on acne, its treatment options, safety related issues, as well as tips for every day and special situation skincare



In April 2017 AcnEase® skincare treatment blog (www.acnease.com/acne-treatment-blog/) has been named, the Best Skincare Blog of 2017 by the distinguished Healthline.com. The AcnEase blog was selected by Healthline to join the exclusive list of winners for the 3rd year in a row (2015, 2016 and 2017) and praised as one of "the most up-to-date, informative, and inspiring blogs that aim to uplift their readers through education and personal stories".



www.healthline.com/health/best-skin-care-blogs.



There are over 60 million people in the US alone who suffer from acne and who need real help and support. Over 75% of all individuals will have acne at a certain period of their life, and the average age of an acne sufferer today is 26.5, which negates the myth that acne is a teen problem that goes away on its own.



The new distribution arrangements and partnership with Amazon Super Seller distinguished for its successful and ethical business practices is another example of Herborium's aggressive Road-To-Market with the ultimate and ambitious goal to eventually capture 1% of the Global Natural Treatments and Beauty Market.



