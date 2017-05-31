Herborium Wholesale to HUT Group LLC Grows 55% in Five Months of 2017

Fort Lee, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2017 --Herborium® Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBRM), www.Herborium.com, a Botanical Therapeutics® Company and the provider of unique all botanical medicines (Botanical Therapeutics®) focused on unmet medical and wellness needs, announced today that its wholesale to HUT Group, LLC., the largest global e commerce retailer of wellness and beauty products increased 55% in the 5 months of 2017 in comparison to the same period of 2016. In addition, Herborium lead product AcnEase is designated to become a Brand of the Month on Hut Global e Commerce Platform that will further increase sale and strengthen the brand' global image.



Herborium sales to Hut AcnEase® (www.acnease.com, www.acnease.fr), its proprietary systemic, all herbal treatment for acne, oily skin and Rosacea that contains no chemicals and has demonstrated up to 96% efficacy in eliminating and preventing acne breakouts. AcnEase is considered a nutraceutical allowing Herborium to take advantage of the rapid global growth of the burgeoning nutraceutical market. The global nutraceutical market was valued at ~ USD 250 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach ~ USD 385 billion by 2021.



The HUT Group websites are Europe's fastest growing online lifestyle, health & and beauty destination. The Hut Group has also established a growing foothold in many other geographical regions and supports close to 200 million global website visitors, 100 million customers and over 10 million orders a year worldwide. Their Internet e commerce destinations include such on line stores as www.myprotein.com; www.LookFantastic.com; www.lookfanatsic.fr; www.beautyexpert.com, www.mankind.co.uk and number of their regional websites and on line stores.



About Herborium Group, Inc.

Herborium Group, Inc. is some botanical therapeutics® company that develops, licenses and markets proprietary, botanical based medicinal products to consumers and healthcare professionals. The Company's business model focuses on emerging market opportunities spearheaded by the growth of a new market sector located between high-cost, high-risk, ethical pharmaceuticals and commoditized classic nutraceuticals (supplements). The Company uses clinical validation and a proactive regulatory strategy based on the FDA Guidance for Industry: Botanical Drug Products(FDA Guidance 2004) to establish and maintain a differential advantage. Herborium has secured a pipeline of botanical ingredients based products in the areas of dermatological needs, wellness and energy, prostate health, women's health and selected sexual disorders Herborium Group sells its products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and continental Europe through a network of distributors, specialty retailers, and e-commerce.



For more information, please visit www.herborium.com, www.acnease.com, www.acnease.fr and www.acneassp.com.



SOURCE: Uptick Newswire