Herborium's Signature Brand-AcnEase Featured on LIVINGLY, a Part of Aufeminin, Top Publisher of Women's Websites Worldwide

Fort Lee, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2017 --Herborium® Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBRM), a Botanical Therapeutics® Company and the provider of unique all botanical medicinal products (Botanical Therapeutics®) that target dermatological issues such as acne, and other health and wellness concerns, is proud to announce today that AcnEase®, the Company's unique all herbal, clinically tested acne treatment (www.acnease.com) has been featured on LIVNGLY as a "herbal miracle worker" for acne, blackheads and whiteheads. LIVINGLY is a flagship lifestyle website owned by Livingly Media, and part of one of the largest diversified media companies in the world, Axel Springer.



LIVINGLY has been acquired by one of Axel Springer subsidiaries, aufeminin, a top publisher of women's websites worldwide. Their editorial and community-based properties in the categories of parenting, food, health, fashion and beauty, and women's lifestyle reach an audience of over 100 million unique visitors.



There are over 60 million people in the US alone who suffer from acne. Over 75% of all individuals will have acne at the certain period of their life, and the average age of an acne sufferer today is 26.5, which negates the myth that acne is a teen problem that goes away on its own. Many presently used acne treatments pose variety of health concerns. This includes Accutane, a subject of Class Action Suite for its severe adverse effects, antibiotics and off label use of oral contraceptives, as well as number of topical agents.



AcnEase® is 100% botanical, proprietary treatment for acne with 96% user success rate and an unprecedented safety profile. AcnEase is free of chemicals, hormones, preservatives, gluten, dairy, sugar and GMO's.



Named a top beauty pick by Cosmopolitan France in May 2016, AcnEase provides not only a breakthrough treatment for different types of acne but also award winning content (AcnEase Blog is a Winner of the Best Skincare Blog by Healthline for 3 consecutive years) focused on results-driven, life-changing information such as cutting edge educational data on acne, its treatment options, safety related issues, social impact of acne, and tips on coping with every day and special situation skincare problems.



Herborium Group, Inc. is a Botanical Therapeutics® company that develops, licenses and markets proprietary, botanical based medicinal products to consumers and healthcare professionals. The Company's business model focuses on emerging market opportunities spearheaded by the growth of a new market sector located between high-cost, high-risk, ethical pharmaceuticals and commoditized classic nutraceuticals (supplements). The Company uses clinical validation and a proactive regulatory strategy based on the FDA Guidance for Industry: Botanical Drug Products (FDA Guidance 2004) to establish and maintain a differential advantage. Herborium has secured a pipeline of botanical ingredients based products in the areas of dermatological needs, wellness and energy, prostate health, women's health and selected sexual disorders resulting from cardiovascular disease, use of anti-depressants, diabetes, surgical procedures, and other issues. Herborium Group sells its products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and continental Europe through a network of distributors, specialty retailers, and e-commerce.



For more information, please visit www.herborium.com, www.acnease.com, www.acnease.fr.www.acneasesp.com, www.acnease.co.uk.



