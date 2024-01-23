Herboxa Added New Patented and Clinically Studied Ingredients to Their Products

Frankfurt am Main, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2024 --Herboxa, a leading brand in the natural supplements industry, is proud to announce their partnership with some of the world recognized health and wellness companies in a collaborative effort to foster innovations and stimulate sustained growth in the industry. The company produces a wide range of products, as well as distributes these throughout Europe.



Herboxa's strategic partnerships with Chromadex, Roelmi HPC, Kyowa, OmniActive Health Technologies Ltd, Nattopharma AS and Gnosis S.p.A mark a significant progress in the health and wellness industry, with a commitment to delivering high-quality, science-backed solutions. By joining forces with these industry leading companies, known for their innovative and premium ingredients, Herboxa ensures access to cutting-edge advancements in nutritional science.



Nicotinamide Riboside (Niagen), ExceptionHYAL Blossom, Eyemuse, MenaQ7, Capsimax, Adonat Premium SAMe, Quatrefolic and Enotprost are some of the patented ingredients added to Herboxa's products composition.



Herboxa is proudly backed by experienced doctors such as Veronica Rouse (nutritionist, Canada), Joe Whittington (emergency physycian, USA) and Amy Shah (nutritionist, USA). These medical professionals have enthusiastically shared their positive experiences with Herboxa through informative videos. Their approval adds a valuable layer of credibility to the brand, highlighting the trust and confidence in Herboxa products.



Introducing the three flagship products from Herboxa:



1. Herboxa Meno 10-in-1: Unlocking the Power of Nature for Menopausal Wellness



Herboxa Meno 10-in-1 is a revolutionary supplement designed to address various aspects of menopausal health. Using the power of ExceptionHYAL Blossom, this product provides comprehensive support for women navigating through menopause. The inclusion of MenaQ7 not only aids in alleviating post-menopausal symptoms but also contributes to overall bone health. Additionally, Quatrefolic, known for its ability to reduce hot flashes, further enhances the efficacy of this 10-in-1 formula. The probiotic blend featuring Lactobacillus gasseri SBT promotes gut health, a crucial component in menopausal well-being.



2. Herboxa Capsislim: Boosting Metabolism and Reducing bloating



Capsislim, one of the latest additions to Herboxa's product line, is a metabolism-boosting supplement. Infused with Capsimax, a potent extract derived from red peppers, it helps elevate calorie burning. The DigeZyme enzyme blend ensures efficient digestion and nutrient absorption, while the inclusion of Zink supports overall immune function. Herboxa Capsislim is designed to provide a natural and effective solution for those seeking to enhance their metabolic health.



3. Herboxa NAD+: Cellular Rejuvenation for Healthy Aging



In the desire to provide healthy aging, Herboxa introduces NAD+, a supplement that promotes cellular rejuvenation. This advanced formula incorporates Nicotinamide Riboside (Niagen) to support cellular energy production. Kaneka Ubiquinol (CoQ10) contributes to heart health and antioxidant protection. The addition of Resveratrol, a well-known anti-aging compound, further enhances the product's benefits. BioPerine ensures optimal absorption, maximizing the effectiveness of this exceptional supplement.



Herboxa remains at the forefront of innovation, setting a new standard for excellence in the natural supplements industry. These three newly released items underscore the company's dedication to supporting individuals on their journey to a healthier and more vibrant life.



Herboxa's business developer Todor Zahariev serves as the driving force behind the innovative moves within the Herboxa Brand, spearheading advancements that shape the brand's identity. His visionary leadership and commitment to pushing boundaries have positioned Herboxa as a leader in the industry.