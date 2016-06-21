Here Comes Santa Claus - Over 1,000

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2016 --Local Santas and Mrs. Clauses, representing Lone Star Santas Charities, Inc., will be heading to Branson, Missouri July 6 to 10, to join with over 1,000 Real and Professional Santas and Mrs. Clauses for "Discover Santa 2016," aka: "The Kringle Family Reunion."



Arriving from all 50 States, plus Europe, Asia and Australia, the Santas will celebrate the tenth anniversary of the original Discover Santa Convention. (Originally held in Branson in July of 2006).



Santa Jim Fletcher, President of Lone Star Santas, says, "There will be nearly 100 members from all over the great State of Texas who will be traveling to Branson. Lone Star Santas is the largest State/Regional Santa Organization in the country." They will be conducting workshops promoting their 'Convoy of Toys'® mission of providing Love, Hope, Joy, and Toys all wrapped up in a Big Santa HUG directly to children affected by natural disasters.



National Santa, Tim Connaghan, says, "There has never been a group of Santas, this large, meeting anywhere in the world." Discover Santa 2016 is a five day convention of Real and Professional Santas and Mrs. Claus, highlighted by the 'The Parade of Red Suits,' at the landmark Branson Landing. Plans are to have the Parade air nationally as part of a network morning show.



DS2016 will also host: "SNO-lympics™", games and competitions with Santas and Mrs. Claus;" "Meet the Kringles" a special Fashion Show & Gala Dinner where 'Red is the new Black;' plus two days of workshops and training, and "The Kringle Family Showcase," a special vendor fair offering wardrobe, accessories and other special products expressly for Santas, Mrs. Claus and holiday professionals. Added to these activities will be dinner shows at the Dixie Stampede and the Showboat Branson Belle.



"We look forward to having the Discover Santa 10th anniversary convention here in Branson in 2016," says Jeff Seifried, President/CEO, Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce & CVB. "After accomplishing all the business that this august group has before them, I know they will enjoy the many museums, our award-winning theme park, spectacular lakes and lots of live entertainment to relax and have fun. We hope they have wonderful convention and we appreciate the opportunity to be the host city to such a distinguished group."



The finale of the convention will be the International Santa Claus Hall of Fame induction ceremonies honoring their newest inductees: Professor Tribini of Dresbakken, Denmark; renown actor and motion picture Santa Claus, Ed Asner; and Pat Koch of Holiday World in Santa Claus, Indiana.



The Convention is produced by Santa Tim Connaghan of the Kringle Group who is the National Santa for Toys for Tots, Official Santa for the Hollywood Christmas Parade and operator of the nation's largest Santa School. Branson Ticket and Travel, is coordinating all convention hotels, registration and bookings. The main portions of the convention will take place at the Chateau on the Lake, in Branson. Additional lodging will be hosted at the Radisson Branson, Lodge of the Ozarks and the Stone Castle Hotel, all in Branson.



Full details and agenda can be found on the convention web site at: http://www.DiscoverSanta2016



More information on Lone Star Santas can be found on web site at: http://www.LoneStarSantas.Org