Heritage Farm & Garden to Hold Variety of Family Friendly Fall Activities

Muttontown, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2017 --Heritage Farm & Garden will be holding a variety of family-friendly Fall activities at their outdoor garden & nursery throughout September and October. Events will feature Pony Rides, Cider and Popcorn Concession, Farm Animals, Heritage Hay Fun and Fall Cutouts. Visit HeritageFarmandGarden.com for details and a full calendar of the Fall events for September and October.



9/17 — 9AM-6PM

Garden Clubs Day



9/23-24 — 10AM-2PM

Cider-n-Sweets:Apple Fest & Market



9/30-10/1 — 10AM-2PM

Autumn Chrysanthemums & Kale



10/7-9 — 10AM-2PM

FALL-A-PALOOZA Weekend!



10/14-15 — 10AM-2PM

Pumpkins, Gourds and Ghouls Oh My!



10/21-22 — 10AM-2PM

Harvest Hay-Daze Fun!



10/28 — 10AM-2PM

The H Lions, The Witch and the Wardrobe: Trick or Treat Costume Parade



Local residents expressed concern when Martin Viette Nursery closed at the end of last year. One aspect was that the tradition of enjoying fall festivals and Christmas at the iconic garden location would not continue. Heritage Farm and Garden brought to by local Steven Dubner of Steven Dubner Landscaping, (a 50-year old Long Island business) along with his daughter Wendy Dubner Master, and an amazing and creative staff have an amazing schedule of events planned for the fall.



For more information visit HeritageFarmandGarden.com.



About Heritage Farm & Garden

For over 87 years, Long Islanders have enjoyed our beautiful garden center's 42-acre location on the north shore. Heritage Farm & Garden has something for every season. From pumpkin picking to Fall planting. ?Visitors don't have to travel out East for the farm and garden experience.



