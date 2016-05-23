Hermes Inventions Is on a Mission to Change the Way Users Refill Their Ink Jet Cartridges

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2016 --The Ink Jet Saver, the revolutionary new invention from Hermes Inventions that promises to save users around the world time and money with a innovative solution to replacing ink jets for printers, is live on Indiegogo and raising funds to bring the project to life.



The crowdfunding campaign will help Hermes Inventions solve a problem that has been affecting many consumers for decades. Their product will be the most innovative and convenient way to refill an inkjet cartridge right in the convenience of the home and office.



This professional device makes ink cartridge refill quick, easy, and inexpensive. The unit will be made of durable plastic with no electronics involved. The cartridge is refilled in just a few easy steps. The company's goal is to sell the device worldwide to customers along with customized bottles of ink that can be purchased as accessories. Hermes Inventions is so passionate about making this product global that they have already applied for a patent in the UK and are currently patent pending.



"The inspiration behind creating this project came to me when I noticed that there were too many people frustrated and complaining about high cost ink cartridges," says founder and inventor Edgard Hermes, "I wanted to find a way to solve this problem and that is when this unit came to mind."



Unlike refill kits of the past, this unique device with its stable workstation eliminates unpractical procedures and messy ink spills. Some of the company's top competitors provide refill kits that are impractical, inconvenient and cause a mess for the consumer.



While competitors often use a faulty syringe replacement method, the Hermes Inventions Ink Jet Saver unit will use the natural force of gravity which minimizes the pressure of injecting the ink. This unique system greatly avoids leakage simultaneously refilling the ink cartridge properly.



"This product needs to exist in the world because not only will it save people money but it will help our environment as well. Our landfills are filling up day to day with waste and ink cartridges are becoming a big part of that waste, adds Hermes, "The materials used in ink cartridges take hundreds of years to decompose and that is not good for our environment. With our product there will be less waste in our landfills essentially making our world cleaner. You can reuse your cartridge over and over not needing to purchase another cartridge and creating more waste in the world."



The Hermes Inventions Ink Jet Saver is currently live and available to support on Indiegogo:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/ink-cartridge-saver-print-your-way-into-savings#/



About Hermes Inventions

Hermes Inventions is family owned and operated company. With a vision to be one of the biggest players among the top technology companies, their guiding principle is centered on solving the most overwhelming technological challenges facing people today. Their goal is to build long-term customer relationships and loyalty by listening, understanding customer-specific requirements and exceeding expectations for value and performance. Their competitive advantages are intellectual property, vendor relations, multiple source advantage and creative talent.



Hermes Inventions is uniquely positioned to spearhead innovation in the inkjet industry thanks to working alongside some of the best leading experts in design and engineering, marketing and law firms. With unparalleled dedication, experience and extensive research, Hermes Inventions is on a clear mission to make a better future possible with one person, one family and one institution at a time.

Please note that this press release has been revised from its original content.