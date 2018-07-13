HERO – The Dog Bowl That Banishes Bacteria

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/13/2018 --We all love our pets and wash their bowls thoroughly every day… right? But did you know that this is not enough to kill the germs; as microbes, such as bacteria, mold and fungi continue to grow and multiply rapidly even after thorough cleaning. Nobody wants to use harmful chemicals but how else do we eliminate bacteria in our dog's food and water bowls? Interestingly, 67% of a dog's water bowls coming out of the dishwasher still have salmonella bacteria. A study has shown a canine food or water bowl is the fourth dirtiest surface in our homes after the kitchen sponge, kitchen sink and our toothbrush holder (According to the NSF - National Sanitation Foundation).



The HERO Bowl makes life better for our furry friends. That's because it has built-in proven silver ions technology guaranteed to perform for 25 years! Basically, it is the only bowl you - a dog owner - will ever need as it combats germs 24/7.



Known for their attention to detail and commitment to creating ethical products for dogs of every size and breed, the HOWND team turned their attention to one of the most active parts of a dog's life; their food and water dishes. A while back, a team of microbiologists explained to them that the effects of cleaning a dog's bowl are very short term; the dish is subject to recontamination even after a thorough wash, leaving bacteria to thrive.



The HERO Bowl is a superior alternative to stainless steel, glass or ceramic products. It is made from recyclable polypropylene and has 24-hour protection from a technology that works constantly to reduce microbes, such as bacteria, mold and fungi, by up to 99.99% on the protected surface. Like all pet bowls, the HERO Bowl should be cleaned regularly, but unlike an unprotected bowl, the risk of microbial cross contamination from the HERO Bowl is actively reduced as the built-in BioCote® technology continues to prevent the growth of bacteria, perfectly complementing existing hygiene practices. HOWND partnered with BioCote® - a world leader in proven antimicrobial technology - to bring to deliver the world's most hygienic dog bowl.



About Hownd

HOWND is a multi-award-winning natural pet care brand that manufactures ethical products for happy hounds. Certified by Cruelty Free International and endorsed by the Nature Watch Foundation and The Ethical Company Organization, its range of products are designed for dogs of all breeds and life stages. The company is the mastermind behind national 'Bring Your Dog to Work Day' in the UK and makers of the viral social brand movie 'When Harry Met Hero.'