Heroclip Brings Carabiner Functionality to General Consumers

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2018 --Carabiners have long been used by rock climbers and other outdoor enthusiasts, thanks to their strength and durability. Heroclip aims to bring the capabilities of carabiners to general consumers, creating a clip that can be used for a variety of purposes. The creators achieved great success in launching the original Heroclip on Indiegogo and now they are adding on even more functionality with new sizes and colors.



In addition to the main carabiner clip, the Heroclip also includes a hook that can attach the clip to just about anything. The hook is capped off with a rubber tip to minimize the risk of any damage to the hooking location. The entire construction is built to withstand heavy use.



The hook can secure the Heroclip over the top of a door, on a towel rack, around a tree branch or even on the edge of a table or other piece of furniture. This lets users secure their backpacks, purses or other items above the floor, preventing them from getting dirty or damaged. The hook and carabiner components rotate independently, allowing the Heroclip to accommodate a wide range of configurations, even those that are short on space.



In addition to the original Heroclip, which is now the medium size, the new lineup also includes small and mini versions. Each Heroclip comes in a range of new colors, including camouflage, to suit users' taste and preferences. Some of the colors are shared across all sizes, and each size gets its own unique color option. The mini Heroclip can accommodate weights up to 40 pounds. The small and medium versions can support 50 and 60 pounds, respectively.



The brand has already been producing the original Heroclip and are now seeking funding to help manufacture the new sizes. To achieve this goal, the creators have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo with a funding goal of $30,000. At the time of this release, the campaign has already far exceeded its goal, bringing in more than $80,000 with two weeks left of the campaign.



Those who contribute to the campaign can purchase Heroclips at significant discounts. At higher contribution levels, backers will also be eligible for additional rewards, including socks, bandanas, portable lights and more. The creators aim to begin shipping rewards out to customers in August 2018.