Herpes Ended Your 'Almost' Relationship? Dating App MPWH Can Solve It

Living with herpes could be very depressing and most people feel casted out after they have been proven and tested with HSV. That is why American dating app MPWH has designed and built a space that allow herpes victims to take charge of their love life again, no more judgment and stigma as millions of great people are ready to accept and help to rebuild their amazing life again.



Michelle Lee, the App Co-founder of MPWH, said, "Many relationships tend to hit the stone when a partner is affected by herpes. The other person begins to act weird and some certain changes in their behavior. Having herpes shouldn't affect their love life, they deserve better." MPWH has helped a lot of people to find peace, be happy and find love again after a broken relationship.



Stories of unfaithfulness and dwindled affection in a relationship due to herpes affecting a partner are on the very high depression in the moment they hear, "I am sorry but I think we need to take a break". Days pass by, weeks set in and gradually it turns into months, their partners never call or text back then they worry, cry and hate themselves so much. "MPWH helps them find herpes singles through the community of like-minded people. Individuals who share same interest as them and treat them without flaws, love and appreciate every bit of them." Michelle said.



"Our community is welcoming and their privacy is ensured. We are devoted in providing a safe, non discriminatory online dating environment and regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation or gender. They are welcomed and it's one step to find love and a long lasting partner through our app." She explained.



"Don't be depressed when they say they are fed up and would want to walk because you were diagnosed of HSV, STD POSITIVE. You noticed a change in the way they carry the relationship, they avoid you and never want to spend much time unlike before. Brace yourself and be happy!"



The MPWH dating app is available on the Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mason.mpwh



And on iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/mpwh-1-herpes-dating-app-for/id977075561/



About MPWH

It's a unique dating community for singles with herpes, the privacy is top notch and herpes positive singles can choose to reveal any information or not. People living with herpes can find herpes singles from the US, UK, Canada & Australia.



More information on https://www.MPWH.com/