Herpes Inflammation May Be Reduced by Fish Oil; CBCD Reviews Medical Evidence

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2014 --“Infected with the HPV virus? The CBCD recommends taking Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



According to Dr. Omura, a study showed that fish oil eliminated symptoms of a herpes infection without the use of a leading anti-herpes drug. “EPA (Omega 3 fish oil, Eicosa Pentaenoic Acid, C20:5 omega 3), at doses between 180 mg. and 350 mg (depending upon body weight) 4 times a day for 2 to 6 weeks, without prescribing (a common anti-herpes drug), often eliminated the symptoms due to viral infection including all well-known types of the herpes virus.” (2) Dr. Omura is from the Heart Disease Research Foundation, New York, N.Y. Some doctors like Dr. Omura recommend that herpes infected patients use fish oil because “research has shown that … the properties of omega-3 fatty acids and other nutrients in fish oil may help reduce the inflammation and pain associated with outbreaks.” (1) However, no human trials have been undertaken to assess the exact relationship between fish oil and the herpes virus. The Center for Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD) therefore recommends that HSV infected individuals take Novirin or Gene-Eden-VIR. The formula of these natural herpes remedies was shown to reduce HSV symptoms in two separate post-marketing clinical studies.



Click to learn more about HSV symptoms.



The formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR was tested by Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz from the CBCD in two clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines. The studies showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula is effective against HSV-1, HSV-2, EBV, and other viruses. The clinical studies were published in the peer reviewed, medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy, the first, in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. Study authors wrote that, “individuals infected with EBV…reported a safe decrease in their symptoms following treatment with Gene-Eden-VIR.” (3) The study authors also wrote that, “We observed a statistically significant decrease in the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms.” (3) In addition, this natural antiviral was recently proven to reduce mental and physical fatigue in a post-marketing clinical study that followed FDA guidelines.



Both products can be ordered online on the Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR websites.



Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are natural antiviral dietary supplements. Their formula contains five natural ingredients: Selenium, Camellia Sinesis Extract, Quercetin, Cinnamomum Extract, and Licorice Extract. The first ingredient is a trace element, and the other four are plant extracts. Each ingredient and its dose was chosen through a scientific approach. Scientists at polyDNA, the company that invented and patented the formula, scanned thousands of scientific and medical papers published in various medical and scientific journals, and identified the safest and most effective natural ingredients against latent viruses. To date, Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR are the only natural antiviral products on the market with published clinical studies that support their claims.



Omega-3 fatty acids, found commonly in fish oil, are considered essential fatty acids. “They are necessary for human health but the body can’t make them – you have to get them through food. Omega-3 fatty acids can be found in fish, such as salmon, tuna, and halibut, other seafood including algae and krill, some plants, and nut oils … (and) … Omega-3 fatty acids help reduce inflammation.” (4)



“Research shows that taking fish oil has many health benefits. We recommend the natural formula of Novirin and Gene-Eden-VIR, which was shown to reduce HSV symptoms in two post-marketing clinical studies that followed FDA guidelines.” – Greg Bennett, CBCD



What other treatments are available against the herpes virus?



“Two types of antiviral treatments against HSV are available: topical and oral. The treatments include penciclovir, acyclovir, famciclovir, and valaciclovir. However, their effectiveness is limited. For instance, a meta-analysis of five placebo-controlled and two dose comparison studies evaluated the effect of aciclovir, famciclovir or valaciclovir on symptoms. The meta-analysis showed that oral antiviral therapy decreases the duration and the associated pain of an outbreak by merely one day.” (3)



Click to learn more about Novirin and HSV and Gene-Eden-VIR and HSV.



References:



(1) Livestrong.com – Fish Oils and Herpes. Last Updated: Feb 03, 2014



(2) Omura Y. Treatment of acute or chronic severe, intractable pain and other intractable medical problems associated with unrecognized viral or bacterial infection: Part I. Acupunct Electrother Res. 1990;15(1):51-69.



(3) Polansky, H. Itzkovitz, E. Gene-Eden-VIR Is Antiviral: Results of a Post Marketing Clinical Study. Published in September 2013.



(4) University of Maryland Medical Center – Omega-3 fatty acids – Overview – Last Reviewed on May 10, 2011.