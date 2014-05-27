Herpes Outbreak, How Long Does It Last? polyDNA Answers and Recommends Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin

Rochester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/27/2014 --When a person tests positive for herpes, we recommend speaking to the doctor about Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin. - Mike Evans, polyDNA



Many people with genital herpes (HSV-2) are anxiously asking when will their outbreak go away. In fact, more than 80% of the participants in a polyDNA survey asked if their genital herpes outbreak can last more than a month. Samantha R., a participant in the polyDNA survey, said: "I was diagnosed in October of 2013 with genital herpes. I needed to know exactly how long my outbreak was going to last, since I had already had symptoms for about two weeks. It was terrible, and I couldn't bear the thought of these blisters lasting longer."



The WomensHealth.gov website answers this question by saying that symptoms usually last from 2 - 3 weeks. However, in some cases herpes sore may take more than 4 weeks, or 1 month, to heal. Even worse, in severe cases, the outbreak may last longer than a month. According to WomansHealth.gov: "Genital herpes infection also can be severe and long-lasting in people whose immune systems don't work properly...." (1).



WebMD adds on its website that "The incubation period-the time from exposure to genital herpes until the primary outbreak of infection-is generally 2 to 14 days. But most people may not notice their first infection. The entire body may be affected, causing you to feel as though you have the flu. Blisters appear around the genitals or anus or in the area where the virus entered the body. The blisters break within a few days and become painful, oozing sores. The sores usually heal within 3 weeks (without treatment) and do not leave scars. Sores that occur in women usually take longer to heal than sores that occur in men." (2).



CDC warns about the confusing nature of herpes symptoms. "Genital herpes can be a confusing disease. Symptoms can look like other conditions, or there may be no symptoms at all." (3). Many people then wonder how they can tell if they are infected. The CDC adds: "Often it's hard to tell by looking. The textbook symptom of genital herpes is a cluster of small fluid-filled blisters that break, forming painful sores that crust and heal during several days. Affected areas include the penis, scrotum, vagina, vulva, urethra, anus, thighs, and buttocks. But many people don't get these sores. Some people have no symptoms at all, while others get symptoms that can be easily mistaken for razor burn, pimples, bug bites, jock itch, hemorrhoids, an ingrown hair, or a vaginal yeast infection (3)."



How do doctors treat genital herpes outbreaks? Many doctors prescribe antiviral medications to help the outbreak go away faster. According to a study conducted at the Center for the Biology of Chronic Disease (CBCD, cbcd.net) and published in the medical journal Pharmacology and Pharmacy: "Two types of antiviral treatments against HSV are available: topical and oral. The treatments include penciclovir, acyclovir, famciclovir, and valaciclovir. However, their effectiveness is limited. For instance, a meta-analysis of five placebo-controlled and two dose comparison studies evaluated the effect of aciclovir, famciclovir or valaciclovir on symptoms. The meta-analysis showed that oral antiviral therapy decreases the duration and the associated pain of an outbreak by merely one day." (4).



The study was published on August 12, 2013 in the medical journal Pharmacology & Pharmacy in a special edition on Advances in Antiviral Drugs. In this study, Hanan Polansky and Edan Itzkovitz, showed that the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula reduced the severity, duration, and frequency of symptoms reported by individuals infected with the herpes virus (4).



Each ingredient of the Gene-Eden-VIR and Novirin formula was chosen after extensive scientific research. polyDNA scientists scanned thousands of papers published in scientific and medical journals and identified the safest, and most effective natural ingredients that boost the immune system against the latent herpes virus (4).



